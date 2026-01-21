Sommelier.Bot Unveils The Industry's Most Advanced AI Wine Agent, Transforming Global Wine & Spirits

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 19, 2026 5:28 am - Sommelier announces the launch of its next-generation AI Wine Agent for all worldwide wine & spirits merchants, an agentic SaaS framework designed to replace the era of "infinite product scrolling" with high-context human-like conversation.

BERLIN / SINGAPORE– January 13, 2026 – sommelier, the pioneer in beverage-technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI Wine Agent for all worldwide wine & spirits merchants, a sophisticated agentic SaaS framework designed to replace the era of "infinite product scrolling" with personalized, high-context human-like conversation.

Already deployed across 40+ merchants worldwide and serving over 100,000 users, the platform marks a paradigm shift for the Wine & Spirits industry by moving beyond simple chatbots into true autonomous commerce agents.

Beyond the Chatbot: Context-Aware Intelligence

Unlike standard AI interfaces, sommelier's proprietary agent extracts real-time context from the user's environment. By analyzing visited pages, deep conversation history, and past order data, the agent mimics the intuition of a shop owner who knows their customer by name.

The solution is powered by an agentic SaaS framework featuring:

Live Merchant Inventory: Recommendations are based on actual, real-time inventory, not theoretical catalogs or generic AI recommendations.

Contextual Awareness: The AI understands the user's current journey and intent, providing bespoke advice for any occasion.

Unlimited Industry-specific Tools: A flexible architecture allowing merchants to deploy specific tools for food pairing, cellar management, customer support or gift-finding.

The Data Advantage: Trained on 700K+ wines, millions in database

To ensure technical accuracy that satisfies both novices and connoisseurs, sommelier utilized millions of wines during its foundational training. Central to its performance is a proprietary data enhancement model trained on 700,000 specific wines. This model automatically enriches merchant inventories with over 30 distinct product parameters, enabling a coherence and depth of conversation previously impossible in digital retail.

Insights from the Founders

"sommelier already has years of experience in first ML and then AI in the Wine & Spirits industry," said Timothée Bardet, COO and Co-founder of sommelier. "With an absolute passion for wine & spirits shared among the founders, we wanted to invent the future of Wine & Spirits e-commerce (online and offline) by building a real conversation with users, anywhere, anytime, based on their actual needs, beyond classic infinite scrolling and basic filters. We also wanted to be at the table for restaurants, enabling a full online-offline experience with a digital sommelier. We are proud to serve wine, beer and spirits merchants worldwide with ever-improving AI-based wine agents."



The Future of the Industry: 2035 Research Paper

Coinciding with this launch, the sommelier team has released a comprehensive research paper titled "The Future of the Wine & Spirits Industry by 2035." The paper outlines the critical role of AI in solving the industry's fragmentation and identifies the most relevant AI solutions for producers and retailers over the next decade.

Coming Soon: A Post-Chatbot Interface

While the current AI widget is setting new conversion benchmarks, sommelier is already preparing its next disruption. The company teased a brand-new way of integrating with e-commerce websites that moves entirely beyond the chat bubble, integrating AI intelligence directly into the page and the web browsing experience.

About sommelier: the leading AI-native platform for the Wine & Spirits industry. By combining an AI Agentic SaaS framework with industry specific tools, sommelier provides online and offline merchants with a full AI custom solution to offer personalized, expert guidance to every customer. Headquartered in Berlin, but present in Switzerland, France and Singapore, the startup serves a global clientele of wine, beer, and spirits retailers, from e-commerce and restaurants to supermarkets and wine promotion boards.

