Kazakhstan Slashes Jet Fuel Costs In Bid To Become Aviation Hub
According to Akkenzhenov, the ongoing efforts align with the directives issued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the fifth session of the National Kurultai. At the meeting, it was highlighted that jet fuel prices in Kazakhstan remain excessively high and uncompetitive in comparison to those at airports in neighboring countries.
In response to the president's instructions, and as part of the broader strategy to develop aviation hubs, the "into-wing" price of jet fuel has been reduced from $1,200 to $940 per ton, with plans for a further targeted reduction to $890 per ton, Akkenzhenov reported.
He emphasized that this price adjustment has enhanced the competitiveness of domestic airports and contributed to an increase in the number of international flights, including those operated by Air Atlanta, Hungary Airlines, and One Air. The efforts in this area will continue.
The term“into-wing” refers to the final price of jet fuel delivered directly into an aircraft's fuel tanks.
