Kazakhstan Lays Out Plans For Data Processing Valley Project In Pavlodar
The project, acknowledged by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as a strategic initiative during the fifth National Kurultai, involves the development of a 200-hectare site allocated by the Pavlodar regional administration.
Konyashkin emphasized that the initiative requires comprehensive infrastructure development, encompassing essential services such as water supply, access roads, telecommunications, and electricity.
The“Data Processing Valley” is envisioned as a global hub for data centers and cloud-based AI infrastructure in Kazakhstan. The project aims to attract leading hyperscaler companies, generate high-paying skilled jobs, and enhance the export of computing and digital services.
Konyashkin further noted that flexible participation models have been designed to accommodate various investment strategies and levels of investor preparedness. This approach seeks to attract technology firms, cloud service providers, and other potential investors.
