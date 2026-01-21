Kazakhstan Lays Out Plans For Data Processing Valley Project In Pavlodar

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The city of Ekibastuz in Pavlodar region has been selected as the site for Kazakhstan's“Data Processing Valley” project, Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Rostislav Konyashkin said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The project, acknowledged by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as a strategic initiative during the fifth National Kurultai, involves the development of a 200-hectare site allocated by the Pavlodar regional administration.

Konyashkin emphasized that the initiative requires comprehensive infrastructure development, encompassing essential services such as water supply, access roads, telecommunications, and electricity.

The“Data Processing Valley” is envisioned as a global hub for data centers and cloud-based AI infrastructure in Kazakhstan. The project aims to attract leading hyperscaler companies, generate high-paying skilled jobs, and enhance the export of computing and digital services.

Konyashkin further noted that flexible participation models have been designed to accommodate various investment strategies and levels of investor preparedness. This approach seeks to attract technology firms, cloud service providers, and other potential investors.