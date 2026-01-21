Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Lays Out Plans For Data Processing Valley Project In Pavlodar

Kazakhstan Lays Out Plans For Data Processing Valley Project In Pavlodar


2026-01-21 02:05:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 21. The city of Ekibastuz in Pavlodar region has been selected as the site for Kazakhstan's“Data Processing Valley” project, Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Rostislav Konyashkin said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The project, acknowledged by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as a strategic initiative during the fifth National Kurultai, involves the development of a 200-hectare site allocated by the Pavlodar regional administration.

Konyashkin emphasized that the initiative requires comprehensive infrastructure development, encompassing essential services such as water supply, access roads, telecommunications, and electricity.

The“Data Processing Valley” is envisioned as a global hub for data centers and cloud-based AI infrastructure in Kazakhstan. The project aims to attract leading hyperscaler companies, generate high-paying skilled jobs, and enhance the export of computing and digital services.

Konyashkin further noted that flexible participation models have been designed to accommodate various investment strategies and levels of investor preparedness. This approach seeks to attract technology firms, cloud service providers, and other potential investors.

MENAFN21012026000187011040ID1110628517



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search