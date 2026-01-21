Kazakhstan Lifts Curtain On National Project To Expand Coal Power Capacity
Akkenzhenov highlighted that the plan will incorporate approximately 7.6 GW of coal generation projects, with a specific emphasis on developing new coal power plants utilizing“clean coal” technologies, in full compliance with environmental regulations.
The minister further clarified that the completion timelines for three thermal power plants, located in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk, with a combined capacity of 960 MW, will remain unchanged, and the Ministry will retain full oversight of their execution.
He also noted that monitoring efforts are ongoing for gas generation projects slated for completion later this year. Each of these projects will be thoroughly documented and integrated into the national framework being developed for both coal and gas generation.
In addition, Akkenzhenov emphasized that 2026 has been officially designated as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, with several major initiatives planned in these transformative sectors.
