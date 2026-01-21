KP Releases 136,000 Tonnes Of Wheat To Ensure Uninterrupted Flour Supply

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has enforced the Wheat Release Policy 2026 in line with the decision of the provincial cabinet. Under this policy, 136,000 metric tons of wheat will be released across the province to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour and stabilize wheat prices.

This quantity constitutes 50 percent of the total wheat stock available in food grain warehouses, including 61,811 metric tons of locally procured wheat from PASSCO and 74,189 metric tons of wheat purchased at the provincial level.

According to the notification issued by the Food Department, wheat will be supplied to all operational flour mills across the province on a first-in, first-out basis.

The official release price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 10,414 per 100 kilograms, inclusive of the cost of gunny bags. In return, flour mills are bound to supply a 20-kg flour bag at an ex-mill price of Rs 2,190, while the consumer price has been set at Rs 2,220.

The notification further states that all government flour bags must clearly display, in green color, the official monogram of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, approved price, weight, milling date, expiry date, mill name, and mill code.

Flour mills are required to submit daily reports detailing wheat receipts, milling, and flour production. Failure to do so may result in disqualification from future government wheat supplies.

The Food Department has also made it mandatory to maintain a 70:18:12 ratio (flour, fine flour, bran) for government wheat. A daily quota based on population will be fixed for each district and distributed equally among all operational flour mills. If any mill fails to lift its quota, the remaining quantity will be redistributed the same day among other active mills.

The notification clearly states that only those flour mills will be eligible for government wheat that possess a valid food grain license, security deposit, functional washing system, and verified electricity supply. Defaulting flour mills and flour dealers-particularly those who have not cleared dues related to the Ramadan Free Flour Package 2023-will not be entitled to receive government wheat or flour under any circumstances.

The government has made the installation of CCTV cameras and online reporting systems mandatory at food grain warehouses and flour mills.

Flour dealers are also required to register on the FMIS system and must have a smartphone and internet connectivity. Each dealer will have to submit a written affidavit committing to full compliance with official rates, quality standards, and government directives.

Strict action has been announced in case of violations. If a flour mill is found failing to supply flour at the official rate, it will face a fine of Rs 20,828 per 100 kg, cancellation of quota, and legal action. Similarly, a flour dealer violating the rules will be fined Rs 4,440 per 20-kg bag, along with quota cancellation and legal proceedings.

According to the Food Department, flour distribution and sale will be carried out through a modern ICT-based system, and a citizen will not be eligible to receive another 20-kg flour bag within four days.

Implementation of the policy will be a joint responsibility of the district administration and the Food Department, while divisional deputy directors will oversee monitoring and complaint redressal.

The Food Department has assured that under the Wheat Release Policy 2026, the availability of flour at reasonable prices will be ensured across the province, providing relief to the public.