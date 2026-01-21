403
Turkish naval forces to join NATO military drills
(MENAFN) The Turkish Naval Forces are participating in a series of military exercises as part of their duties within NATO’s Amphibious Task Force Command and Landing Force Command, the National Defense Ministry announced Tuesday, coinciding with the start of the drills.
Turkey assumed responsibilities for the NATO Amphibious Task Force Command and Landing Force Command from July 2025 through June 30, 2026. The exercises involve the Anatolia Turkish Naval Task Force, the Headquarters of the Commander, Amphibious Task Force (CATF), the Commander, Landing Force (CLF), and several ships, including TCG Anadolu, TCG Derya, TCG Istanbul, and TCG Kinaliada.
“From 20 January to 23 April 2026, the Anatolian Turkish Naval Task Force, together with the CATF and CLF Headquarters … will operate across the Mediterranean, Bay of Biscay, English Channel, North Sea, Baltic Sea, and Adriatic Sea,” the ministry says on the Türkiye-based social media platform NSosyal.
The forces will take part in NATO drills including Steadfast Dart-2026, Northern Quadriga-2026, Dynamic Mariner/Cold Response/Joint Warrior-2026, and Neptune Strike 26.1 Enhanced Readiness Activity. They will also provide support for NATO’s Operation Sea Guardian, Operation Brilliant Shield, and Operation Noble Shield.
