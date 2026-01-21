403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Ukraine Davos Talks "Constructive," Dmitriev Says
(MENAFN) Russian and Ukrainian officials delivered unexpectedly optimistic evaluations Tuesday after separate diplomatic engagements with American and European counterparts at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Following an extended two-hour session with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the US House in Davos, Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev characterized the exchange as "constructive."
"More and more people are realizing the correctness of the Russian position," he added.
Witkoff confirmed successful discussions with Moscow's delegation.
"They were very positive," he said.
Meanwhile, Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, announced via Telegram that settlement negotiations were actively progressing in Davos.
"Working in Davos alongside (the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine) Kyrylo Budanov and (lawmaker) David Arakhamia. In the morning, together with David Arakhamia, we held a meeting with the national security advisers of France, Germany and the UK. We synchronized approaches to security guarantees and further diplomatic work," he wrote.
Umerov indicated subsequent discussions would address security assurances, economic revitalization and Ukraine's post-conflict reconstruction.
Budanov expressed tempered hopefulness regarding diplomatic momentum, stating he felt "cautiously optimistic" about advancement in peace negotiations.
He stressed ongoing efforts while warning that "peace will not come tomorrow," noting that outcomes heavily depend on Moscow's stance, "whether someone likes it or not."
The WEF Annual Meeting—commonly referred to as Davos—convenes each January in Switzerland, drawing political powerbrokers, corporate executives, scholars and influential figures to address pressing economic, geopolitical and societal challenges.
US President Donald Trump has adopted an unconventional strategy to terminate the Ukraine conflict, characterized by confidential negotiations between his advisers and officials from both warring nations.
His blueprint centers on American-backed security commitments for Kyiv and increased European financial responsibility, though it leaves unresolved critical questions surrounding Russian-occupied territories and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility.
Following an extended two-hour session with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the US House in Davos, Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev characterized the exchange as "constructive."
"More and more people are realizing the correctness of the Russian position," he added.
Witkoff confirmed successful discussions with Moscow's delegation.
"They were very positive," he said.
Meanwhile, Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, announced via Telegram that settlement negotiations were actively progressing in Davos.
"Working in Davos alongside (the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine) Kyrylo Budanov and (lawmaker) David Arakhamia. In the morning, together with David Arakhamia, we held a meeting with the national security advisers of France, Germany and the UK. We synchronized approaches to security guarantees and further diplomatic work," he wrote.
Umerov indicated subsequent discussions would address security assurances, economic revitalization and Ukraine's post-conflict reconstruction.
Budanov expressed tempered hopefulness regarding diplomatic momentum, stating he felt "cautiously optimistic" about advancement in peace negotiations.
He stressed ongoing efforts while warning that "peace will not come tomorrow," noting that outcomes heavily depend on Moscow's stance, "whether someone likes it or not."
The WEF Annual Meeting—commonly referred to as Davos—convenes each January in Switzerland, drawing political powerbrokers, corporate executives, scholars and influential figures to address pressing economic, geopolitical and societal challenges.
US President Donald Trump has adopted an unconventional strategy to terminate the Ukraine conflict, characterized by confidential negotiations between his advisers and officials from both warring nations.
His blueprint centers on American-backed security commitments for Kyiv and increased European financial responsibility, though it leaves unresolved critical questions surrounding Russian-occupied territories and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment