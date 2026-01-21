Emirates Adds Four Weekly Flights To Manila

Dubai: Emirates will introduce four additional weekly flights between Dubai and Manila from 2 April, further strengthening its operations in the Philippines and expanding connectivity across its global network.

The new services will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight EK330 will depart Dubai at 12:45 hrs and arrive in Manila at 1:25 hrs the following day. The return flight, EK331, will depart Manila at 3:25 hrs and arrive in Dubai at 8:25 hrs. All timings are local.

The flights will be operated by Emirates' Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, featuring 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 seats in Economy Class. With the additional services, Emirates will offer enhanced travel options for business travellers, marine customers and the Filipino diaspora across key destinations including the UAE, Europe, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Africa.

The expanded schedule will also provide improved connections to North America and late-morning European departures such as London, Milan, Budapest and Athens via Dubai.

Passengers travelling to and from Manila will continue to enjoy Emirates' award-winning onboard service, regionally inspired cuisine and the airline's ice inflight entertainment system, offering over 6,500 channels in more than 40 languages, including Tagalog.

With the addition of these flights, Emirates will increase its weekly services to the Philippines from 28 to 34 flights. Each Boeing 777-300ER can carry up to 20 tonnes of cargo, boosting trade capacity between the UAE, the Philippines and major markets across Europe, the United States and the Indian subcontinent.

Emirates has served Manila since 1990 and currently operates services to Manila, Cebu and Clark. The airline also provides extended domestic connectivity through its partnership with Philippine Airlines.

Tickets are available via emirates, the Emirates App, travel agents and Emirates retail stores.

