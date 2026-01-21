403
Denmark proposes NATO mission in Arctic amid US-Greenland tensions
(MENAFN) Denmark and Greenland have proposed a NATO mission in the Arctic, according to Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, following US threats to acquire the self-governing Danish territory, as reported Monday.
Poulsen, speaking alongside Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt after meetings in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, confirms that the proposal was formally presented to Rutte. “We have discussed it, and we have also proposed it,” he says, without detailing Rutte’s response.
Poulsen emphasizes that dialogue with US officials will continue, noting that Denmark will not “give up on insisting on dialogue.” He adds, “If the United States were to withdraw from NATO tomorrow, we would face an enormous challenge in managing on our own,” and criticizes some statements from US President Trump, saying they “really hurt.”
Motzfeldt stresses that cooperation and development among allies remain key, with a focus on mutual defense. “All doors remain open… Our defence is intertwined with the defence of the United States,” she says. She also highlights Greenland’s role, stating, “For us Greenlanders, the most important aspect of our participation is being able to speak on behalf of the people of Greenland while also contributing to finding good solutions in their interests. We have carried out that work in a good way.”
Greenland has drawn US attention due to its strategic Arctic position, abundant mineral resources, and perceived risks from increased Russian and Chinese activity. Trump has repeatedly insisted that acquiring Greenland is necessary for national security and has threatened tariffs on allies opposing the bid.
