Denmark’s FM says military build-up in Greenland misunderstood by US
(MENAFN) Denmark’s foreign minister stated on Monday that Washington has misunderstood the purpose of Denmark’s increased military presence in Greenland, emphasizing that the deployment is meant to address security issues rather than to challenge or provoke US President Donald Trump.
Lars Lokke Rasmussen stressed that Denmark continues to honor agreements reached with Washington during last week’s White House meeting, including the creation of a working group focused on Greenland. “We will do that, and then we have to see what the Americans do,” he told Danish media after meeting with his British counterpart in London.
Addressing the recent military buildup in the Arctic territory, Rasmussen described the situation as a “misunderstanding” from the American perspective. “What we have done in Greenland in recent days is not to build up to provoke the American president. It is to build up to meet his concern,” he explained.
Earlier on Monday, Danish troops reportedly arrived in western Greenland following an announcement from Denmark’s armed forces. Rasmussen also highlighted the importance of respecting national sovereignty, saying, “The sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries must be respected.”
