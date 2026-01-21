403
Zelensky concerns over Ukraine joining peace board with Russia, Belarus
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv has been invited to join US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace but raises concerns about participating alongside Russia and Belarus, as reported on Tuesday.
“Russia is our enemy. Belarus is their ally. It is very difficult for me to imagine how we and Russia can be together in this or that council,” Zelenskyy tells reporters, noting that diplomats are reviewing the invitation.
His remarks follow announcements that Russia and Belarus have also been invited to the international body. The Kremlin says it is examining “all the details of the proposal,” including potential consultations with the US to clarify the matter, while Belarusian authorities confirm the proposal has been conveyed to President Alexander Lukashenko and “received positively.”
According to White House statements, the Board of Peace is intended to play an “essential role” in permanently ending Israel’s war on Gaza and assisting with reconstruction of the enclave.
Zelenskyy also indicates he may skip the World Economic Forum in Davos due to challenges in Ukraine’s energy sector after overnight Russian attacks. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov notes that the country’s delegation is already in Davos for meetings with international partners.
On the topic of Greenland, Zelenskyy expresses concern about any distraction from Ukraine. “I personally deeply respect Denmark and we respect their sovereignty and territorial integrity. I very, very much want America to hear Europe – specifically to hear it in the format of diplomacy,” he says, adding, “I think that's how it will all happen and I truly believe that there will be no major threats.”
