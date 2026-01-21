403
Canada backs Palestinian aid, seeks results from Trump’s peace board
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says Ottawa is prepared to provide aid to Palestinians, but stresses that any participation in US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative must focus on urgent needs and deliver measurable results, as stated by reports on Tuesday.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Carney is asked whether Canada would contribute financially to the billion-dollar funding requested by the Trump administration for permanent board membership. He responds, “We would write checks and deliver in kind to improve the welfare of the people of Palestine, but we want to see it delivered directly to those outcomes, those outcomes promoting peace.”
Carney confirms that Canada has been invited to join the board and notes that progress achieved during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire should be acknowledged. “This is a positive vehicle. Our view is that we need to work on the actual structure of the vehicle you just referenced. Is it for Gaza? Well, the UN resolution, Security Council resolution 2803, references the 'Board of Peace' for Gaza,” he says.
He emphasizes that the board must become immediately operational in Gaza, stating, “In our view, it's better to be designed in that way for the immediate needs there.” Carney adds that the initiative must also coincide with the “immediate full flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” highlighting the ongoing severe conditions in the enclave.
Acknowledging shortcomings, he says, “We are still not where we need to be. Conditions still are horrific, so that needs to come alongside,” and notes that aspects of governance and decision-making on the board could be improved.
Carney pledges that Canada will work with all nations, including the United States, “to improve the situation, the horrific situation there, and to move on to a path to a true two-state solution.”
