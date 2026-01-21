403
Kremlin calls Russia’s joining in Trump’s Gaza peace board ‘premature’
(MENAFN) The Kremlin describes it as “premature” to discuss Russia’s potential involvement in US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” on Gaza, according to statements released on Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists at a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says Russia has yet to receive “all the details” of the US-led initiative, including whether it pertains solely to Gaza or a wider context. “There are still many questions, and we hope to receive answers during our contacts with the Americans,” he adds.
Asked whether Russia will have representation on the board, Peskov responds, “It's premature to say so.”
His comments follow an earlier announcement that President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the international body. Moscow is reportedly reviewing “all the details of this proposal, including hoping for contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances,” Peskov says, with the invitation also confirmed by Trump on Tuesday.
Last week, the White House announces the creation of the Board of Peace to "play an essential role in fulfilling" 20 points of Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel’s war on Gaza and aid in rebuilding the enclave. The initiative is also intended to "provide strategic oversight, mobilize international resources, and ensure accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."
In addition, the US establishes the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to carry out phase two of Trump’s "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," along with a founding Executive Board and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework.
