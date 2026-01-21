403
Syrian government holds control over dangerous ISIS prisoners—Trump
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump says the Syrian government continues to control some of the world’s “worst” terrorist detainees after recapturing dozens of ISIS (Daesh) prisoners who had been released by the YPG/SDF, as stated by reports on Tuesday.
Answering questions about the latest situation in Syria, Trump tells reporters at a White House briefing that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and his administration are working to keep “the terrorist prisoners, which are some of the worst in the world, at bay.”
He praises al-Sharaa’s efforts, saying the president is working “very hard.” Trump adds, “I spoke with him yesterday because we were talking about the prisons, and ... we have some of the worst terrorists in the world in those prisons.”
Earlier, reports note, the Syrian government had recaptured all ISIS detainees who escaped following their release by the YPG/SDF, with Washington cooperating with Damascus to support the operation.
On Sunday evening, al-Sharaa announces a ceasefire and an agreement for the full integration of the SDF/YPG into Syrian state institutions. The Syrian Defense Ministry also declares a four-day ceasefire with the SDF, effective at 20:00 local time (1700 GMT).
Trump additionally says the US is working to "protect" the Kurds in Syria, but stresses their motivations were largely self-serving: “I like the Kurds, but just so you understand, the Kurds were paid tremendous amounts of money, were given oil and other things. So, they were doing it for themselves, more so than they were doing for us.”
