403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey condemns YPG attack on national flag as ‘open provocation’
(MENAFN) Türkiye strongly denounces an attack linked to the terrorist YPG that targets the Turkish flag along the border with Syria, describing the incident as a deliberate act aimed at undermining national peace, according to official statements released on Tuesday.
Commenting on the incident near the Nusaybin–Qamishli border area, the country’s communications chief says, “The treacherous attack carried out by supporters of the terrorist group YPG on the Syrian side against our glorious flag along the Nusaybin-Qamishli border line is an overt provocation targeting our nation's peace and developments as part of the fight against terrorism.”
He warns that those responsible will face firm consequences, stating, “Those who plan and execute such actions must know that every threat to the security of the Republic of Türkiye and every villainy against our sacred values will be met with the most resolute response.”
The official further emphasizes that the incident reflects “dark forces aiming to sabotage the goal of a terrorism-free Türkiye,” while stressing, “These attempts will neither weaken the determination of our state nor harm the unity and solidarity of our nation.”
According to the same statements, an investigation is immediately launched into the incident.
Addressing accountability, he says, “The perpetrators of this treacherous attempt and the structures behind them will be identified within the framework of the principles of the rule of law, and all necessary judicial and administrative proceedings will be carried out without delay,” adding that "no attack or provocation will go unpunished."
Commenting on the incident near the Nusaybin–Qamishli border area, the country’s communications chief says, “The treacherous attack carried out by supporters of the terrorist group YPG on the Syrian side against our glorious flag along the Nusaybin-Qamishli border line is an overt provocation targeting our nation's peace and developments as part of the fight against terrorism.”
He warns that those responsible will face firm consequences, stating, “Those who plan and execute such actions must know that every threat to the security of the Republic of Türkiye and every villainy against our sacred values will be met with the most resolute response.”
The official further emphasizes that the incident reflects “dark forces aiming to sabotage the goal of a terrorism-free Türkiye,” while stressing, “These attempts will neither weaken the determination of our state nor harm the unity and solidarity of our nation.”
According to the same statements, an investigation is immediately launched into the incident.
Addressing accountability, he says, “The perpetrators of this treacherous attempt and the structures behind them will be identified within the framework of the principles of the rule of law, and all necessary judicial and administrative proceedings will be carried out without delay,” adding that "no attack or provocation will go unpunished."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment