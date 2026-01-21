403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump refuses to set limits on pursuit of Greenland
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump avoids detailing how far the United States might go in its efforts to acquire Greenland when questioned by reporters on Tuesday.
“You'll find out,” he responds during a White House briefing marking his first year in office, declining to provide specifics on Washington’s plans.
His comments come amid rising tensions between the US and European nations, as he intensifies pressure on Greenland over security concerns and threatens tariffs on European countries. The US president has announced a 10% tariff on goods from eight European nations until an agreement is reached for “the complete and total purchase of Greenland.”
The tariffs will affect Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland, and could rise to 25% by June if no deal is achieved, as stated by reports.
Greenland, a self-governing territory within Denmark, has drawn Trump’s attention due to its strategic location in the Arctic, rich mineral resources, and perceived risks from expanding Russian and Chinese influence.
Both Copenhagen and Nuuk firmly reject any transfer proposal, emphasizing Danish sovereignty over the island.
“You'll find out,” he responds during a White House briefing marking his first year in office, declining to provide specifics on Washington’s plans.
His comments come amid rising tensions between the US and European nations, as he intensifies pressure on Greenland over security concerns and threatens tariffs on European countries. The US president has announced a 10% tariff on goods from eight European nations until an agreement is reached for “the complete and total purchase of Greenland.”
The tariffs will affect Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland, and could rise to 25% by June if no deal is achieved, as stated by reports.
Greenland, a self-governing territory within Denmark, has drawn Trump’s attention due to its strategic location in the Arctic, rich mineral resources, and perceived risks from expanding Russian and Chinese influence.
Both Copenhagen and Nuuk firmly reject any transfer proposal, emphasizing Danish sovereignty over the island.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment