403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump declines G7 emergency meeting, doubts Macron’s political future
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump says he will not travel to Paris to take part in a suggested emergency meeting of the Group of Seven, pointing to uncertainty surrounding the political future of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Responding to questions from reporters, Trump dismisses the idea, saying, "No, I wouldn't do that," when asked whether he would still attend a G7 emergency meeting in Paris proposed by Macron.
He explains his reasoning by adding, "Because, you know, Emmanuel is not going to be there very long. And, you know, there's no longevity there. He's a friend of mine. He's a nice guy. I like Macron, but he's not going to be there very much longer."
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump shares screenshots of what he describes as a private message from Macron on his social media platform. In the message, Macron suggests arranging a meeting in Paris on Thursday afternoon following the World Economic Forum summit in Davos.
“I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins…Let us have a dinner together in Paris on thursday before you go back to the us," the message reads, according to the images shared by Trump, which he posts alongside the caption: "Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France."
Responding to questions from reporters, Trump dismisses the idea, saying, "No, I wouldn't do that," when asked whether he would still attend a G7 emergency meeting in Paris proposed by Macron.
He explains his reasoning by adding, "Because, you know, Emmanuel is not going to be there very long. And, you know, there's no longevity there. He's a friend of mine. He's a nice guy. I like Macron, but he's not going to be there very much longer."
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump shares screenshots of what he describes as a private message from Macron on his social media platform. In the message, Macron suggests arranging a meeting in Paris on Thursday afternoon following the World Economic Forum summit in Davos.
“I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins…Let us have a dinner together in Paris on thursday before you go back to the us," the message reads, according to the images shared by Trump, which he posts alongside the caption: "Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment