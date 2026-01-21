President Of Kazakhstan Set To Pay Visit To Davos

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). On January 22, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Davos, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The visit will take place at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump. During the visit, Tokayev will participate in the signing ceremony of the Charter of Peace.

The signing of the Charter on the Gaza sector is planned to take place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Davos Forum is the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), a major international gathering in Davos, Switzerland, where global political, business, and cultural leaders meet to discuss urgent global issues like the economy, environment, and technology, aiming to shape policy and business agendas through public-private cooperation in a unique Alpine setting. It serves as a platform for dialogue, networking, and finding solutions to global problems, influencing the world agenda through discussions on a wide range of issues, from climate change to geopolitical conflicts.