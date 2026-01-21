Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US seizes sanctioned Venezuelan oil tanker in Caribbean

(MENAFN) US forces intercept and take control of another sanctioned oil tanker connected to Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea, as stated by reports on Tuesday, as part of broader efforts to curb illegal activities across the Western Hemisphere.

According to official accounts, the operation involves the detention of the Motor Vessel Sagitta, which is carried out calmly and without resistance, with unclassified footage of the mission later shared publicly.

The tanker is described as operating in violation of measures imposed by US President Donald Trump, including a regional quarantine targeting sanctioned vessels, a step intended to enforce US restrictions and ensure that only properly authorized oil exports leave Venezuela.

In an official statement, it is said that, "As the joint force operates in the Western Hemisphere, we reaffirm that the security of the American people is paramount, demonstrating our commitment to safety and stability."

Reports also note that since September, the Trump administration steps up military activity in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean, citing intensified efforts to counter narcotics trafficking in the region.

