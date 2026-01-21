403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan, Trump discuss bilateral, regional issues in phone call
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump speak by phone on Tuesday, reviewing bilateral relations along with key regional and international matters, according to official statements.
During the call, Erdogan tells Trump that Türkiye is "closely" monitoring developments in Syria and stresses that Syria’s unity, social cohesion, and territorial integrity are "important" for Ankara, as stated by reports.
The two leaders also exchange views on efforts to combat ISIS (Daesh) and discuss the status of ISIS members currently held in prisons across Syria.
Erdogan notes that "a peaceful Syria, free from terrorism and developing in all aspects, would contribute to the stability of the region," according to the same accounts.
Turning to Gaza, Erdogan says work to establish peace in the Gaza Strip is ongoing, adding that Türkiye will continue acting in coordination with the United States on this issue.
He also expresses appreciation to Trump for the invitation to the Board of Peace for Gaza.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump says he would have a "very important" phone call with Erdogan, "who I like a lot."
Previously, US officials announce the creation of the board to "play an essential role in fulfilling" the 20 points of Trump’s plan aimed at permanently ending Israel’s war on Gaza and rebuilding the enclave, while also "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."
In addition, the United States establishes the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to carry out the second phase of Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, alongside the formation of a founding Executive Board and a Gaza Executive Board to support the proposed transitional framework.
During the call, Erdogan tells Trump that Türkiye is "closely" monitoring developments in Syria and stresses that Syria’s unity, social cohesion, and territorial integrity are "important" for Ankara, as stated by reports.
The two leaders also exchange views on efforts to combat ISIS (Daesh) and discuss the status of ISIS members currently held in prisons across Syria.
Erdogan notes that "a peaceful Syria, free from terrorism and developing in all aspects, would contribute to the stability of the region," according to the same accounts.
Turning to Gaza, Erdogan says work to establish peace in the Gaza Strip is ongoing, adding that Türkiye will continue acting in coordination with the United States on this issue.
He also expresses appreciation to Trump for the invitation to the Board of Peace for Gaza.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump says he would have a "very important" phone call with Erdogan, "who I like a lot."
Previously, US officials announce the creation of the board to "play an essential role in fulfilling" the 20 points of Trump’s plan aimed at permanently ending Israel’s war on Gaza and rebuilding the enclave, while also "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."
In addition, the United States establishes the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to carry out the second phase of Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, alongside the formation of a founding Executive Board and a Gaza Executive Board to support the proposed transitional framework.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment