SGV Softtech Announces Launch Of Android And Ios App Development Services In Global Markets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SGV SoftTech, a rapidly growing digital development company, has announced the launch of its mobile app development services for international markets, including the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Australia. This expansion marks a significant step in the company's global growth strategy.

The newly introduced services cover Android and iOS mobile app development, offering businesses end-to-end solutions ranging from app strategy and UI/UX design to development, testing, deployment, and ongoing support. SGV SoftTech aims to help startups and enterprises build scalable, secure, and high-performance mobile applications tailored to their business goals.

Commenting on the expansion, Ishan Ojha, CEO of SGV SoftTech, said:

“Mobile applications play a critical role in today's digital economy. Our expansion into the UK, UAE, and Australia allows us to support global businesses with innovative Android and iOS solutions built using modern technologies and best development practices.”

SGV SoftTech brings strong expertise in serving industries such as healthcare, logistics, retail, gaming, and on-demand services. The company follows an agile development approach, ensuring faster delivery, transparency, and flexibility throughout the development lifecycle.

In addition to app development, SGV SoftTech provides post-launch maintenance, performance optimization, and long-term technical support, enabling clients to scale their mobile platforms efficiently in competitive global markets.

With this international launch, SGV SoftTech continues to strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner, delivering user-centric mobile applications that drive digital transformation and business growth.

About SGV SoftTech

SGV SoftTech is an international digital development company specializing in mobile app development, web development, AI solutions, eCommerce development, and digital marketing. The company focuses on innovation, quality, and enterprise-grade security to deliver impactful digital solutions worldwide.

