SGV Softtech Announces Launch Of Android And Ios App Development Services In Global Markets
The newly introduced services cover Android and iOS mobile app development, offering businesses end-to-end solutions ranging from app strategy and UI/UX design to development, testing, deployment, and ongoing support. SGV SoftTech aims to help startups and enterprises build scalable, secure, and high-performance mobile applications tailored to their business goals.
Commenting on the expansion, Ishan Ojha, CEO of SGV SoftTech, said:
“Mobile applications play a critical role in today's digital economy. Our expansion into the UK, UAE, and Australia allows us to support global businesses with innovative Android and iOS solutions built using modern technologies and best development practices.”
SGV SoftTech brings strong expertise in serving industries such as healthcare, logistics, retail, gaming, and on-demand services. The company follows an agile development approach, ensuring faster delivery, transparency, and flexibility throughout the development lifecycle.
In addition to app development, SGV SoftTech provides post-launch maintenance, performance optimization, and long-term technical support, enabling clients to scale their mobile platforms efficiently in competitive global markets.
With this international launch, SGV SoftTech continues to strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner, delivering user-centric mobile applications that drive digital transformation and business growth.
About SGV SoftTech
SGV SoftTech is an international digital development company specializing in mobile app development, web development, AI solutions, eCommerce development, and digital marketing. The company focuses on innovation, quality, and enterprise-grade security to deliver impactful digital solutions worldwide.
For more details:-
mobile-app-development-services
ecommerce-development-services
Media Contact:-
SGV SoftTech
Second Floor, Golyawas, 10, near Mahaveer Medical,
Mahaveer Nagar, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302020
Contact Person: Dinesh Kumar
Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment