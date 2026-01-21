RJD Has No Right To Speak On Women's Safety: BJP's Saraogi Amid Patna Protest Over NEET Aspirant's Death

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) BJP Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi on Wednesday dismissed the RJD's protest over women's safety in Patna, saying, the Opposition party has no right to speak on these matters.

Speaking to IANS, Saraogi said,“The RJD has no right to speak on these matters. If I start recounting their time in power, there were countless cases of atrocities against women, how mothers and sisters were treated, but back then, the administration ignored such incidents. Today, our government has immediately constituted an SIT under the supervision of senior officials...”

The protest, organised by the RJD women's wing, comes in the wake of widespread outrage following the alleged rape and subsequent death of a NEET aspirant at a girls' hostel in Patna. The incident has intensified political confrontation in Bihar, bringing the issues of women's safety and law and order sharply into focus.

BJP minister Dilip Jaiswal also criticised the Opposition, bluntly stating,“The RJD has no work to do.”

The confrontation follows a scathing campaign by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of failing to protect women and allowing criminals to operate with impunity.

Through a series of social media posts, Yadav alleged that the administration had become insensitive to the plight of minor girls, students, and women, and was functioning to serve corrupt elements rather than the public. He described the ruling dispensation as morally hollow, claiming that leaders projected a virtuous image even as serious crimes continued to occur.

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, too, repeatedly questioned the Bihar government and the Patna Police over their handling of the case.

In a fresh post on X on Tuesday, Rohini Acharya alleged that both the government and the SIT have maintained complete silence on crucial aspects of the investigation, while the state's Home Minister has been offering what she described as routine and“cliched” responses.

Sharing her concerns, Rohini wrote,“Directionless investigation... an attempt to mislead!! A common perception is taking hold among the people of Bihar that if anyone still has hope from the police investigation in the Shambhu Girls' Hostel incident, they are living in a delusion.”

She further claimed that nearly two weeks have passed since the incident and that the available evidence and post-mortem report have already clarified many aspects of the case.

“Yet, under the guise of investigation, the police are presenting a new misleading and confusing theory every day,” she alleged.

The BJP leadership, in contrast, highlighted swift action in the form of a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident, emphasising accountability under senior supervision and portraying the government as responsive to citizens' concerns about safety.