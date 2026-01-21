Chainlink Delivers 24/5 Stock & ETF Data On-Chain

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Introduction

Chainlink is expanding its data services to cover 24/5 US equities and ETFs, enabling on-chain access to the United States' $80 trillion equity market. The oracle network announced that its new 24/5 US Equities Streams will feed fast, secure market data to crypto platforms around the clock, five days a week, supporting tokenized stocks and ETFs beyond traditional trading hours. The move underscores the ongoing convergence of traditional finance with blockchain infrastructure, as demand for continuous access to real-world markets grows among crypto traders and developers alike.



Chainlink launches 24/5 US Equities Streams to bring continuous on-chain access to major US equities and ETFs.

Eight crypto protocols are already adopting the data streams, signaling rising demand for real-time on-chain equity data.

The New York Stock Exchange is developing a blockchain-based platform for 24/7 trading and instant settlement of tokenized stocks and ETFs. Regulators are weighing 24/7 markets, suggesting potential shifts in policy to support around-the-clock capital markets.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive. The introduction of continuous, high-fidelity equity data could enhance liquidity and participation in on-chain trading ecosystems.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The expansion signals growing institutional interest in on-chain access to real-world assets, which may underpin longer-term liquidity and use-case development.

Market context: This move fits a broader trend toward 24/7 markets as crypto platforms push to bridge digital and traditional asset classes, potentially reshaping participation and settlement dynamics across both sectors.

Several platforms to launch 24/5 stock trading

Chainlink said its 24/5 US Equities Streams will deliver market data for US equities and ETFs around the clock, enabling crypto platforms to offer tokenized versions of these assets beyond standard trading hours. The service is designed to provide not only prices but also key data such as trading volumes and bid-ask information, helping downstream platforms run more accurate and responsive trading and lending operations on-chain.

Chainlink emphasized that US equities remain significantly underrepresented on-chain because they currently trade across fragmented sessions during dedicated market hours. As on-chain markets mature and global participation expands, there is growing demand for continuous, high-fidelity equity data that reflects real-world market dynamics at all times, beyond traditional hours.

At least eight crypto protocols are already using the new data streams, including Lighter, BitMEX, ApeX, HelloTrade, Decibel, Monaco, Opinion Labs and Orderly Network. This early adoption points to a broad appetite among decentralized platforms for robust, near-real-time information on equities and exchange-traded funds, paving the way for more sophisticated tokenized offerings and collateral uses.

The momentum behind 24/7 equity trading aligns with a separate push from traditional exchanges. The New York Stock Exchange announced it is developing a blockchain-based platform aimed at the 24/7 trading and instant settlement of tokenized stocks and ETFs, signaling that major market venues are exploring the same frontier from a different angle. As data, settlement, and custody become more integrated on-chain, the possibility of continuous markets-across asset classes-grows more tangible.

Regulators have also been looking at the potential for perpetual markets. In September, both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission signaled an openness to exploring 24/7 markets, reflecting a willingness to consider policy shifts that could facilitate around-the-clock access to capital markets. The dialogue between regulators and industry participants underscores the changing landscape for on-chain finance and the regulatory framework that will shape its adoption.

Chainlink described its latest data stream as“just the beginning,” signaling plans to broaden coverage to additional asset classes, geographies, and the possibility of 24/7 on-chain coverage across broader markets. The initiative illustrates how data infrastructure firms are increasingly at the center of efforts to fuse traditional market activity with decentralized finance ecosystems, potentially unlocking new forms of liquidity and programmable access to real-world assets.

In the broader arc of crypto infrastructure development, the move demonstrates how oracle networks and data delivery mechanisms are becoming foundational to cross-border, cross-asset participation. As more platforms seek continuous access to accurate, high-volume equity data, the ecosystem could see faster integration of tokenized assets, improved risk management through on-chain collateral, and more dynamic trading strategies that operate beyond conventional hours.

