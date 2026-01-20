'Kids Are Allowed To Make Mistakes' Says David Beckham Post Family Rift

A day after David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn openly accused his parents of trying to "control the narratives" around his life, the football icon ignored direct questions on the family feud.

The 50-year-old made his first public appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos after his eldest son, 26, posted a social media statement detailing the rift in the family. A reporter from Sky News shouted, "'David, do you have a message for Brooklyn this morning?" The footballer did not respond.

Beckham senior was at the event on January 20 to appear on CNBC's Squawk Box podcast, where he spoke about the power of social media, seemingly addressing the issue.

"I've always spoke about social media and the power of social media, for the good and for the bad. The bad, we've talked about, what kids can access these days, and it can be dangerous. But what I've found personally, you know, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons," said Beckham.

The football star further highlighted the use of his platform for raising awareness about global issues affecting children, which he believes to be the biggest tool in his arsenal.

"You know, I've been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF, and it's been the biggest tool to make people aware of what's going on around the world for children, and I've tried to do the same," said Beckham, as quoted by E! News.

He continued, "I've tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That's how they learn. So, that's what I try to teach my kids. But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes."

Brooklyn on Monday took to Instagram Story and released a lengthy statement, explaining why he does not want to reconcile with his family.

Brooklyn has been estranged from his family for roughly three years, a painful saga with Instagram unfollows and endless press leaks that have overshadowed the public profiles and work of all involved since it began, as per Variety.

Through his latest Instagram post, Brooklyn addressed the situation, claiming his parents had "endlessly tried to ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola."I had been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Beckham wrote.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he said.

He said his mom "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour" and "attempted to bribe" him into signing away the rights to his name before he got married.

On his wedding day, Beckham said his mother hijacked his first dance with Peltz and "danced very inappropriately" on him.

He recalled, "Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was a planned to be my roamntic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

He ended his statement by saying the narrative that his wife controls his life is "completely backwards," and instead, it's his parents who have been manipulating him. These are the kind of pearl-clutching specifics that can derail press tours for ventures like Victoria's eponymous fashion brand, as well as tarnish a complicated Beckham legacy that seemingly settled with the family enshrined in a bubble of adoration and protection."

"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation," he concluded. "All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."