Algeria To Invest In Agricultural Mechanization

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Algeria's Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Fisheries, Yacine El-Mahdi Oualid, said on Tuesday (20) in Algiers that the country will adopt measures this year to increase agricultural productivity, reduce losses, and expand government support for food producers. On Monday (19), Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune approved initiatives aimed at promoting mechanization in the agricultural sector.

According to the Algeria's press agency APS, the government plans to boost crop productivity-especially for grains-by providing tractors and harvesters. The goal is to reduce losses, estimated to be between 10% and 20%, caused either by delays in the start of the harvest or by the use of inadequate equipment. The main focus is on the grain sector, as Algeria has an average consumption of 218 kilograms of grains per capita per year, compared to the global average of 65 kilograms.

According to the minister, other measures will be implemented this year and in the coming years. These include setting up laboratories to research and analyze the best ways to apply nitrogen fertilizers to the soil, adopting seeds better suited for areas with water scarcity, and practicing crop rotation to prevent soil depletion. He added that modernizing agriculture is a national priority, as it is the only way to enhance food security.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Billel Bensalem/APP/NurPhoto via AFP

