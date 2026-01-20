Coreweave, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Undisclosed Deployment Issues And 20% Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CoreWeave, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CRWV), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of CoreWeave and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 13, 2026.

About the Lawsuit

CoreWeave and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had overstated its ability to meet customer demand for its service; (ii) the Company materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that its reliance on a single third-party data center supplier created for its ability to meet customer demand for its services; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue; and (iv) as a result, CoreWeave's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Masaitis v. CoreWeave, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-00355.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Contact:

