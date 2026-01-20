F5, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Data Breach And 24% Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against F5, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FFIV), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between October 28, 2024, and October 27, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

If you purchased securities of F5 and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 17, 2026.

About the Lawsuit

F5 and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 27, 2025, the Company announced its fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results, disclosing significantly below-market growth expectations for fiscal 2026 including expected reductions to sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, terminated projections, and increased expenses due in significant part to a security breach involving BIG-IP, the Company's highest revenue product.

On this news, the price of F5's shares fell from a closing market price of $290.41 per share on October 27, 2025 to $258.76 per share on October 28, 2025, a decline of an additional 10.9% in the span of two days.

The case is Smith v. F5, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-02619.

