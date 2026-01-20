Datatobiz Backs Microsoft Fabric As The“Future Operating Layer” For Enterprise Data

MENAFN - GetNews) Enterprises no longer have the patience for“all over the place” data stacks and stitched-together analytics. By backing Microsoft Fabric, DataToBiz positions it as a core operating layer where data engineering, BI, and AI work as one entity.

The Dilemma of Being“Optional”

As data use cases multiply, companies across industries face a critical dilemma: scaling analytics without letting platforms multiply. What once felt optional is now structural (to the core). Traditional engineering solutions may address individual problems but often introduce governance gaps and increase overall budget, especially as AI workloads enter the operational mix.

Ankush Sharma, Co-founder & CEO of DataToBiz, notes:

“Never only push another tool in the stack, but encourage coherence across data ingestion, analytics, and AI. Microsoft Fabric represents a shift toward operating data as a single system, not a collection of parts.”

MS Fabric: The Operating Layer for Enterprise Data

With prior experience across Microsoft analytics ecosystems, DataToBiz is backing Microsoft Fabric as the core operating layer that unifies data engineering, analytics, and automation.

The approach is informed by over eight years of successful deployments across manufacturing, retail, FMCG, digital commerce, real estate, healthcare, and large-scale enterprise environments.







Parindsheel Dhillon, Co-founder & COO of DataToBiz, shares:

“Enterprises are no longer just building data platforms; they are expected to run them like hard-core operating systems. Fabric provides the foundation, but the real impact comes from how it is architected and governed.”

- At DataToBiz, the process begins with a discovery-driven assessment of the client's data estate, covering existing tools, workloads, governance maturity, and business priorities.

- From there, DataToBiz defines a full-scale Fabric-based operating model centered on architectural alignment, and spend analysis called“FabricSpend Analyser”.

- This ready-to-implement consulting approach offers spend analysis, OneLake architecture design, workload rationalization, semantic model standardization, and performance benchmarking, ensuring Fabric can scale across departments, stakeholders, and consumption patterns. Engineering, BI, and AI teams are aligned on a shared data layer, reducing duplication and enabling faster, more trusted insights.

- Future readiness is then built in by design. Fabric environments are prepared to support advanced AI workloads, including large language model integrations, vector-based analytics, and retrieval-augmented generation scenarios. These capabilities are introduced selectively, based on enterprise scale, risk posture, and industry requirements.

For them, this is not just a tool rollout under the Power BI consulting umbrella but a full operating blueprint, covering architecture design, pipeline specifications, governance models, cost optimization, and deployment options, tailored for mid-size enterprises to Fortune 500 data environments.

DataToBiz and BI Ecosystem - Together since...







DataToBiz showcases its ability to make enterprise BI work at scale, not just in pilots. Across multiple enterprises in North America and globally, including TransSIGHT, FTC Solar, and Tosoh Quartz, DataToBiz has delivered upgrade analytics and BI initiatives that move from executive reporting to ops intelligence.

Built on a foundation of ISO-certified practices and AICPA governance, the company ensures BI environments remain secure, auditable, and trusted as they expand. Recognition as a Challenger in AIM Research's 2024 PeMa Quadrant further validates DataToBiz's ability to deliver enterprise-grade, future-ready data operating models.

With a global delivery footprint, four international sales offices, and a specialized data intelligence team of 80+ professionals, DataToBiz continues to help enterprises with Fabric and BI function establishment.

What's After the“Operating Layer”?

Building the operating layer is just the beginning, they say. What comes next is how enterprises use that foundation in corporate decisions, insights, and AI that delivers real business value.

With Microsoft Fabric as the backbone, DataToBiz is helping organizations move beyond fragmented data stacks to a future where BI, analytics, and AI are connected, reliable, and ready for whatever comes next.