Easy Metrics Expands Platform With AI Agents To Transform Warehouse Network Performance

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Metrics, a leader in warehouse performance management, today announced a new evolution of the Easy Metrics platform with the introduction of Easy Metrics AI Agents, a new set of AI-powered capabilities designed to help warehousing and third-party logistics (3PL) leaders turn complex network and facility data into clear, actionable insight.

As logistics networks grow more complex, warehouse leaders are often inundated with data but lack clarity on where to focus. Easy Metrics AI Agents address this challenge by using artificial intelligence to continuously analyze network and facility performance, delivering insights without user prompting. This enables leaders to quickly surface the operational issues that have the greatest impact on cost, productivity, and efficiency.

“Performance improvement starts with knowing precisely where to act,” said Dan Keto, President and CTO of Easy Metrics.“We've been intentionally building AI Agents to focus on the specific operational and financial drivers that truly move the needle. These capabilities help leaders move from visibility to action faster, with greater confidence, to achieve measurable performance results.”

Introducing Easy Metrics AI Agents: Network Analyst

The first of the Easy Metrics AI Agents is Network Analyst, an AI-powered capability that delivers a recurring, executive-level briefing on warehouse network performance. Easy Metrics Network Analyst autonomously analyzes operational data across facilities, pinpoints the most significant opportunities for cost savings and productivity gains, and presents findings in clear, plain-language insights leaders can act on immediately.

Unlike traditional dashboards or static reports, Network Analyst functions as an AI-powered business analyst-investigating operational performance, spotting trends, identifying root causes, and prioritizing recommendations based on their financial and operational impact.

Labor optimization, including productivity, utilization, indirect time, staffing, and overtime.



Performance variability, highlighting high- and low-performing facilities or processes.

Cost impact analysis, quantifying potential savings tied to operational improvements.



Easy Metrics AI Agents are purpose-built for warehouse and logistics operations, leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning informed by proven operational best practices. Designed from the ground up to meet data security and governance needs for enterprise-level, multinational logistics operations, Easy Metrics uses strong AI governance principles to ensure customer data remains secure, private, and fully under client control.

Customer data is never used to train core AI models, and all AI Agent analysis runs within each organization's dedicated Easy Metrics environment.

A Foundation for the Future of Operational Intelligence

The introduction of Easy Metrics AI Agents marks the first step in a broader platform strategy to deliver role-specific, AI-driven insights across every level of warehouse leadership.

“Easy Metrics AI Agents build on the strong foundation of dashboards and reports that warehouse leaders rely on every day,” said Dean Dorcas, CEO of Easy Metrics.“What's new is the ability for AI to autonomously and continuously interpret that data, connect dots across facilities, and proactively surface the insights that matter most. By combining trusted and unified warehouse data and role-specific AI Agents like Network Analyst, we're helping leaders focus faster, act with confidence, and drive measurable performance improvement across their entire network.”

About Easy Metrics

Easy Metrics is a cloud-based warehouse performance management platform that unifies operational data to deliver real-time visibility across your network. We empower operations leaders to optimize labor, reduce costs, and improve productivity by connecting performance metrics to financial outcomes. Easy Metrics is based in Bellevue, Washington, and serves over 600 facilities. It is backed by Nexa Equity, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit .

