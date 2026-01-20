Intiqe Launches Career Twins At Davos, Switzerland, Introducing Infrastructure For Career Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On January 21, 2026 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Intiqe, a U.S.-based Public Benefit Corporation, officially launches the development of Career Twin, a new infrastructure layer for career intelligence built for an AI-driven economy.

As AI rapidly reshapes work, traditional indicators of human capability, such as résumés, credentials, and static profiles are becoming less reliable. At the same time, enterprises and public institutions increasingly rely on AI systems to make decisions about people, often without clear governance or individual permission.

“Intiqe addresses this gap by enabling individuals to create a Career Twin, a living, digital record supported by an AI career partner, JANO. The Career Twin translates experience and career history into trusted, explainable intelligence while preserving permissioned access,” said Tarja Stephens, CEO and Co-Founder of Intiqe.“What Oura did for health intelligence, Intiqe is creating for career intelligence,” Stephens added.

“AI systems are shaping workforce decisions, yet the underlying data about people remains based on and outdated understanding of roles, skills, and experience and is often owned and controlled by institutions rather than the individual,” said Johanna Söderström, Partner and Co-Founder of Intiqe.“This is where Intiqe enters, as a career intelligence layer that uses AI to translate skills and experience into the requirements of the future.”

From Stealth to Pilot Deployment

Founded in 2026, Intiqe has developed an end-to-end prototype, system architecture, and AI governance framework in stealth mode. The company is preparing for pilot deployments with a select group of enterprise and institutional partners, validating early use cases ahead of broader market entry.

About Intiqe

Intiqe is a Public Benefit Corporation building the infrastructure layer for career intelligence in an AI-driven economy. Its Career Twin enables individuals to capture and evolve their professional record, while organizations engage through permissioned insight rather than static profiles.

