Southwest Florida Entrepreneur Linda Elisca Builds Multi-Business Beauty And Lifestyle Empire

"My goal has always been to help people look and feel their best. By expanding online, I can now reach customers across the country who want access to quality beauty products and unique lifestyle offerings without visiting the salon in person."Linda Elisca, founder of L'Elite Hair & More Beauty Studio, LLC, has expanded her entrepreneurial portfolio to include multiple online stores serving customers nationwide. From her base in Bonita Springs, Florida, Elisca now operates several businesses spanning beauty services, hair products, boutique fashion, and specialty coffee and tea - all available through her network of Shopify stores.

What began as a full-service beauty salon offering hair services, scalp treatments, medical wigs, silk press styling, and body contouring has evolved into a multi-faceted business operation. Elisca now manages several ventures under the L'Elite brand, each with its own dedicated online presence allowing customers from anywhere to shop and purchase.

Her businesses include:

L'Elite Hair & More Beauty Studio () - The flagship salon and online shop featuring hair products and beauty services in Bonita Springs, Florida L'Elite Best Beauty () - Curated beauty products and collections available nationwide L'Elite Best Coffee & Tea () - Specialty coffee and tea offerings L'Elite Best () - Additional lifestyle products and offerings The expansion into e-commerce reflects Elisca's vision of making quality products accessible beyond her Southwest Florida service area of Collier, Lee, and Port Charlotte Counties. While local clients continue to visit the Bonita Springs salon for in-person services, customers nationwide can now purchase products directly through her Shopify stores.

Elisca actively shares her entrepreneurial journey and beauty expertise on social media, connecting with followers on TikTok (@lelitehair) and Instagram (@lelitehairbeautystudio), where she showcases products, styling tips, and behind-the-scenes content from her growing business empire.

28441 S Tamiami Trail, Suite 108 Bonita Springs, Florida 34134

Phone: 239-319-0942