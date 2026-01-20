Atlas Inspire CEO Will Ferrer Hosts Private“AI Automation Trap” Briefing With Azim Sahu-Khan: Why Most Businesses Will Collapse Faster With AI And How To Avoid Being One Of Them

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Leaders don't need another hype lecture about AI - they need clarity." - Will Ferrer, CEO and Founder of Atlas InspireAtlas Inspire announced a closed-door online briefing, "The AI Automation Trap: Why Most Businesses Will Collapse Faster With AI and How to Avoid Being One of Them," featuring CEO Will Ferrer and systems strategist Azim Sahu-Khan. The session will show owners when AI accelerates the demise of a business built on weak systems - and when it unlocks the 6-Week Vacation hidden inside their operations, with live Q&A and replay access for registrants.







January 20, 2026 - Atlas Inspire today announced a private, live online briefing titled "The AI Automation Trap: Why Most Businesses Will Collapse Faster With AI and How to Avoid Being One of Them," designed for owners and operators who want clear, no-fluff answers on where AI will truly help their business - and where it could accelerate its demise. The session features Atlas Inspire CEO Will Ferrer alongside international systems strategist Azim Sahu-Khan, creator of the "6 Week Vacation" framework for building companies that run without the owner.

Across the candid discussion and Q&A, Ferrer and Sahu-Khan will explore three realities facing growth-minded businesses: why applying AI to a broken business often automates chaos instead of eliminating it; how to decide when AI should become part of a new operating layer rather than a shiny bolt-on tool; and how to architect operations so growth, visibility, and client experience improve without increasing headcount. Registrants also receive a private replay link.

Leaders can expect actionable examples drawn from real implementations, including decision trees for "systems first" versus "AI first," a checklist for stabilizing core processes before automation, and a short list of AI use cases that consistently deliver ROI for small and mid-sized businesses. The presenters will also share pitfalls to avoid - from leaving roles and accountabilities untouched, to retrofitting old KPIs into new systems, to failing to capture the "tribal knowledge" trapped in people's heads.

"Leaders don't need another hype lecture about AI - they need clarity," said Will Ferrer, Founder & CEO of Atlas Inspire. "Our goal is to help teams see where AI makes a measurable difference and where a few critical processes will do more to unlock growth and reduce burnout," emphasized Will Ferrer.

"Freedom comes from reliability," added Azim Sahu-Khan. "When your core systems are stable, AI stops being a gimmick and becomes architecture. That's when owners can take six weeks off while the business keeps performing - because the business is no longer dependent on them showing up every day," concluded Azim-Sahu-Khan.

In addition to the live briefing, qualified participants will be offered a complimentary 90-minute private consultation with Sahu-Khan to review their specific situation and outline a practical path toward greater founder independence. The invitation-only session is scheduled for Tuesday, January 29, 2025 from 5:30-7 PM PST. Pacific, hosted on Zoom in a fast-paced Q&A format. Seats are limited. Business leaders can request access and, if approved, will receive joining details. All registrants will have access to the replay even if they cannot attend live.

