$30 Million Battery Supply Agreement For Energy Storage Solution Provider Focused On Vital Tech For AI Data Centers, Aerial Drones, Military And Aerospace Projects

Frontier Technology Businesses Ranging from High-Performance Energy Systems to Aerial Drone Technology and AI Robotics.

Energy Storage for Aerospace and Defense via In-House Battery Design, Cell and Battery Testing, Battery Fabrication and Production Capabilities.

Delivery of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf and Custom Next-Generation Energy Storage Systems in Rapid Timelines for a Fraction of Traditional Cost.

$100 Million Digital Assets Held as a Primary Asset in Treasury Program with Commitment to Allocate Up to 90% of Excess Cash to Further Acquisition.

5-Year Preferred Battery Supply Agreement Valued at $30 Million from Caban Energy, Expanding U.S. Manufacturing Footprint.

Six-Month Pause on At-the-Market Equity Offering Program to Support Continued Business Growth Without Unneeded Stock Dilution.

Joint Development Collaboration on Battery Backup Unit Line for AI-Scale Data Centers and High-Power Compute Environments.

Collaboration Advances Position in the AI Data-Center Energy Market, Establishing a Commercial Program with up to $100 Million in Projected Value.

Transitioning into AI Energy Infrastructure-Creating a High-Margin, Recurring, Safety-Driven Platform Aligned with NVIDIA's Next-Generation Architectures.

Proprietary Thermal-Management IP, Originating from Work with NASA, for Higher Performance, Improved Safety and Better Lifecycle Economics.

Rapid Development of Counter-UAS Directed Energy Battery System: From Purchase Order to Prototype in 5 Weeks.

Q3 Revenue Increased 116% to $6.88 Million Compared to $3.18 Million Reported in The Same Period Last Year.

Product Sales Increased 112%, with Revenue of Approximately $1.62 Million vs. Approximately $765,000 in the Same Quarter Last Year.

Q3 Cash and Current Accounts Receivable Combined at $24.54 Million.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) $KULR is Aligned with NVIDIA $NVDA and Holding $100 Million in Digital Assets Holding Equates to Approximately $2.00 Per Share in Digital Asset Value Alone



KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR ) is a Digital Asset Treasury company that builds a portfolio of frontier technology businesses ranging from high-performance energy systems to AI Robotics. KULR delivers cutting-edge energy storage solutions for space, aerospace, and defense by leveraging a foundation of in-house battery design expertise, comprehensive cell and battery testing suite, and battery fabrication and production capabilities. KULR allows delivery of commercial-off-the-shelf and custom next-generation energy storage systems in rapid timelines for a fraction of the cost compared to traditional programs. Since late 2024, KULR has included digital assets as a primary asset in its treasury program and committed to allocating up to 90% of its excess cash to the acquisition of digital assets.

With an attractive share structure of only about 45 million OS, no long term debt, strongly growing revenues with high cash reserves and over $100 million currently held in digital assets, KULR equity looks particularly undervalued in the public markets at this time. Comparative companies include QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE: QS), Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) and SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES). These competitors all have far larger OS counts and significantly lower financial performance compared to KULR.







5-Year Preferred Battery Supply Agreement from Caban Energy Expanding U.S. Manufacturing Footprint

On January 14th KULR announced a five‐year preferred battery supply agreement from Caban Energy, a Miami-based renewable energy services and technology company delivering flexible solutions for critical infrastructure. The agreement, generating an estimated $30 million in total revenue to KULR starting 2026, further reinforces KULR strategy to deliver mission‐critical energy‐storage technologies across digital infrastructure, communications, aerospace, and defense markets, while expanding U.S.‐based manufacturing capacity to support growing customer demand.

The KULR expansion into lithium-based battery solutions for digital infrastructure and telecommunications underscores the increasingly central role of advanced energy storage in ensuring continuous, mission-critical network operations. In telecom environments, batteries serve as the primary line of defense against grid interruptions - preserving network availability, minimizing service outages, and sustaining communications during emergency conditions as expectations for uptime and resilience continue to rise. By integrating telecom-focused battery solutions into its portfolio, KULR is aligning its technology platform with the evolving requirements of digital infrastructure operators who require reliable, high-performance backup power to support 5G rollouts and long-term network scalability.

As part of the agreement, KULR took over Caban's Plano, Texas‐based manufacturing assets. Caban focuses on decarbonizing energy for critical infrastructure, including telecommunications networks and other mission‐critical facilities. A core component of Caban's commercial model is Energy‐as‐a‐Service, through which the company installs, operates, and owns renewable energy infrastructure while customers pay a predictable monthly fee without upfront capital expenditure.

Six-Month Pause on At-the-Market Equity Offering Program

On December 22nd KULR announced that it has elected to pause its at-the-market (“ATM”) equity offering program with Cantor Fitzgerald and Craig-Hallum through June 30, 2026.

KULR maintains a strong balance sheet, carries no debt, and has sufficient liquidity to support planned operations and growth initiatives. During this period, KULR intends to prioritize execution across its core platforms, including ramping production of its KULR ONE Air products and advancing the development of its KULR ONE MAX battery backup solutions for AI data center and telecommunications applications. The six month pause reflects management's confidence and commitment to growing its multifaceted business plans without placing pressure on KULR shareholder value via unnecessary stock dilution.







Joint Collaboration for $100M AI Server Rack Battery Backup Unit Opportunity

On December 17th KULR announced it has entered into a Joint Development Collaboration with a leading global battery-cell manufacturer to co-develop a next-generation KULR ONE® MAX Battery Backup Unit (BBU) product line designed for AI-scale data centers and high-power compute environments. The collaboration advances the KULR strategic position in the AI data-center energy market, establishing the foundation for a commercial program with up to $100 million in projected value. The importance of smooth operations for AI data centers and related facilities in the increasingly technology dependent markets today cannot be understated. Even a few seconds of power interruption to such facilities can have major consequences both functionally and financially. KULR efforts to develop and supply next generation BBU units to safeguard against power interruptions can provide a vital new level of power supply security and protection where it is needed most.

Commitment to AI Data Center Energy Storage Innovation with Open Compute Project Platinum Membership

On December 11th KULR announced it has joined the Open Compute Project (OCP) as a Platinum Member. By entering the AI data center market through rack-level Battery Backup Units (BBUs), KULR is transitioning from battery safety products into mission-critical AI energy infrastructure-creating a high-margin, recurring, safety-driven platform aligned with NVIDIA's next-generation architectures.

KULR is developing next-generation battery backup systems, leveraging its proprietary thermal-management IP, originating from its work with NASA, to deliver higher performance, improved safety, and better lifecycle economics compared to traditional BBU solutions. These systems are engineered for environments where uptime, power quality, and thermal stability are mission-critical, including AI server farms, modular data centers, and remote edge-compute sites.

KULR Technology Rapidly Develops Counter-UAS Directed Energy Battery System: From Purchase Order to Prototype in 5 Weeks

On November 24th KULR announced developing a next-generation 400V battery system to support a Counter-UAS Directed Energy System, delivering a complete design package and prototype build in 5 weeks after receipt of the purchase order. The KULR system is planned to enter production in 2026.

The directed energy weapons (DEW) market is forecasted to expand rapidly over the next decade, increasing from an estimated $7.9 billion to $39.9 billion over the period (17.6% CAGR). This expansion is driven by rising global defense budgets, military modernization initiatives, and the urgent demand for advanced countermeasures against missiles and drones. Armed forces across the world are prioritizing high-energy laser, high-power microwave, and particle beam technologies to address emerging aerial and ground threats with greater precision and minimal collateral damage.







KULR Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

On November 18th KULR reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“ KULR continues to accelerate growth and push forward our innovations,” said CEO Michael Mo.“With solid Q3 revenue gains and our unlevered digital asset holdings, we now have a more resilient balance sheet that allows us to confidently invest in next-generation KULR ONE battery products, deepen our R&D initiatives, and advance the next phase of our expansion.”

Revenue increased 116% to $6.88 million compared to $3.18 million reported in the same period last year. Product sales increased 112%, with revenue of approximately $1.62 million versus approximately $765,000 in the same quarter last year.

KULR had cash and current accounts receivable combined of $24.54 million.

“This quarter marks another record revenue quarter,” noted Shawn Canter, KULR CFO. He added,“Our product business is gaining traction and priming for more growth.”

For more information on KULR visit:

