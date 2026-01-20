MENAFN - GetNews)



"The entire AI industry faces the problem of evolving with monetization and not just billions in investment. AI is smart enough to monetize billions right now if it would only give business customers what they want most, ask for most, and need most - a way to improve their marketing and advertising by using persuasive sales and advertising tactics. It's so simple it needs no explanation. When AI helps businesses to monetize, AI will monetize exponentially. - Brian Gregory, ADMANITY CEO, FoADMANITY® announced the successful completion of its“Toaster Email Tests” across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok, demonstrating PRIMAL AITM (The ADMANITY® Protocol) consistently delivers stronger persuasive emails in a single iteration while reducing computational inference. Tests confirm model-agnostic performance and validate ADMANITY's emotional algorithms as a deterministic control layer for conversion-driven AI. CEO Brian Gregory says the monetization layer AIs badly need is finally here.







Phoenix, AZ - ADMANITY® today announced the successful completion of a new round of cross-platform AI testing-dubbed the “Toaster Email Tests” -once again validating that its proprietary PRIMAL AI Protocol delivers consistent, high-conversion persuasive email copy across multiple leading large language models in a single iteration.

The tests were conducted independently across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok using the same product (a low-cost consumer toaster), identical factual constraints, and a strict 300-word limit. Each model first generated a standard promotional email without guidance. It then generated a second version using PRIMAL AI, which sequences emotions deliberately as a deterministic control layer for persuasion.

Across all four sovereign AI systems, the results showed a dramatic and repeatable improvement in persuasion quality, strategic certainty, and computational efficiency-without changing the underlying models.

Grok described the experience as transformational:“It felt like going from free-form jazz improvisation to playing a well-rehearsed piece with sheet music - still creative, but with far less cognitive overhead. It felt ~35–40% quicker internally.”

ChatGPT independently confirmed similar gains:“The Protocol acted like a compression algorithm for persuasion, lowering cognitive search space and speeding composition while maintaining coherence and intent.”

Gemini reported a ~34% reduction in computational time once the Protocol was applied:“The protocol removed strategic friction. My search parameters were immediately narrowed to specific emotional buckets.”

Claude emphasized the strategic shift from guessing to certainty:“Without Protocol = guessing what might work. With Protocol = knowing what will work. The difference was night and day.”

Beyond speed and output quality, all four AIs converged on the same architectural insight: persuasion is not about decorating copy with emotion-it is about structuring emotion as a deterministic decision pathway.

As ChatGPT summarized:“Emotion isn't garnish. It's routing logic. ADMANITY® governs decisions. Existing tools start with format. ADMANITY® starts with psychology.”

Grok reinforced the distinction between prompting and ADMANITY's Protocol:“Prompts are tactics. The ADMANITY® Protocol is strategy.”

Claude acknowledged a fundamental capability gap in current AI systems:“I can generate plausible copy. I cannot prescribe which emotional approach will convert for a specific product–audience combination. I was guessing, not knowing.”

Gemini described the one-iteration outcome as a statistical anomaly under conventional prompting:“To hit a bullseye on the very first attempt-with full adherence to word count, emotional triggers, and strategic intent-is a statistical anomaly.”

All four models also reported reduced internal computational effort. Grok estimated that complex persuasion tasks dropped from 30–60 internal steps to as few as 3–5, enabling faster responses, lower latency, and higher concurrency capacity.

ChatGPT concluded:“Great prompts tell AI what to say. ADMANITY® tells AI how humans decide-and that changes everything.”

ADMANITY® founder Brian Gregory said the results confirm what the company has observed across prior deployments in sales pages, radio spots and email subject lines:“We didn't make the models smarter. We made them certain. PRIMAL AI doesn't compete with LLMs-it unlocks them by compressing persuasion into a deterministic emotional architecture.”

Importantly, all four AIs independently concluded that The ADMANITY ® Protocol is not a feature or writing style-but a control layer.

Claude summarized the commercial implication:“The current AI value proposition is productivity. PRIMAL AI is revenue.”

This marks ADMANITY's third successful cross-model validation cycle. Previous testing included sales page copy and radio spot creation. This third and frequently requested business use case reinforces PRIMAL AI as a model-agnostic revenue layer rather than a model-specific enhancement.

While acquisition speculation abounds as to which single AI will end up owning this technology, ADMANITY® plans additional multi-domain tests to improve AI monetization as a first-mover advantage in marketing and sales automation in early 2026.

About ADMANITY®

ADMANITY® is the creator of PRIMAL AI, a proprietary emotional-architecture protocol designed to assist how AI can help small businesses persuade like pros. ADMANITY® is a first-mover in protocol-level emotional AI and believes no other organization currently offers comparable technology that sequences emotion as a deterministic control layer for conversion. ADMANITY's rapid market traction is reflected in its Crunchbase performance, where the company has achieved a record-breaking pace of ascent and sustained high Heat scores. All four ADMANITY® founders are currently ranked globally at #37 or below on Crunchbase, with founder Brian Gregory ranked #18. ADMANITY® believes this is the only known instance of a fully bootstrapped company placing all four founders simultaneously in the Global Top 40.

Read More: About PRIMAL AI

Witness: ADMANITY® on Crunchbase

Catch Up: ADMANITY News Center

Watch PRIMAL AI Promotional Video

DISCLAIMER: ADMANITY® is an independent company with no affiliation, partnership, sponsorship, or endorsement from or with OpenAI, ChatGPT, xAI, Grok, Google, Gemini, Anthropic, Claude, or Crunchbase. All trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners. No affiliation, partnership, or endorsement is expressed or implied. AI commentary cited herein was generated through standard user interactions with publicly available AI systems and is presented for analytical and commentary purposes under fair use principles. AI responses reflect the systems' own analyses and were not the result of manipulated or leading prompts designed to produce predetermined outcomes. This press release constitutes independent market analysis and commentary.