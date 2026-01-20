Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock And Pre-Funded Warrants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $150,000,000 of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to be sold in the offering will be offered by Corvus. In addition, Corvus expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22,500,000 of shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Corvus currently expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures and research and development, including for its Phase 3 T cell lymphoma, and Phase 2 atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa and asthma clinical trials, sales and marketing and administrative expenses.

Jefferies and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Mizuho is acting as bookrunner for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-281318) relating to the securities to be sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 15, 2024. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC on January 20, 2026 and will be available on the SEC's website at A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 1-877-821-7388, or by email at...; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of immune diseases and cancer. The Company's lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Soquelitinib is being evaluated in a registration Phase 3 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory PTCL and in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the completion, timing, size and use of proceeds of the proposed public offering. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, those related to market conditions and the size and expected gross proceeds from the offering, completion and timing of the public offering, the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering and the expectation to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,”“seek,”“will,”“may” or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those stated, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on January 20, 2026, including documents incorporated by reference therein, which includes the Company's current and future reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 4, 2025. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1-650-900-4522

...

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

+1-949-903-4750

...