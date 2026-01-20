Wet Hydration Launches At The Vitamin Shoppe®, Expanding Access To Premium Functional Hydration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wet Hydration, the premium functional beverage brand redefining modern hydration, announced today its launch at The Vitamin Shoppein February 2026, bringing its portfolio of functional wellness waters and clear protein waters to one of the nation's leading specialty health retailers.

Designed for today's on-the-go lifestyle, Wet Hydration offers zero sugar, zero bubbles, and bold fruit-forward flavors - combining hydration, function, and taste in a sleek aluminum can. With targeted benefits across hydration, wellness, and recovery, the brand continues to build momentum among fitness-forward and wellness-minded consumers.

“We see The Vitamin Shoppe as a key partner in reaching consumers who are actively seeking functional solutions that fit into their daily routines,” said Randy Smith, VP of Sales at Wet Hydration.“This launch allows us to meet shoppers where they already go for performance and wellness, while offering something truly differentiated in the hydration aisle.”

The Vitamin Shoppe rollout includes Wet Hydration's SKU's from the core Wellness Water lineup, as well as select Protein Water SKUs, delivering a light, smooth alternative to traditional protein beverages without compromising on taste.

“Our focus has always been on building a brand that lives at the intersection of function, flavor, and lifestyle,” said Jon McKillop, President of Wet Hydration.“Partnering with The Vitamin Shoppe validates our product innovation and reinforces our commitment to delivering elevated hydration solutions to a health-conscious consumer.”

Founded with the mission to modernize functional hydration, Wet Hydration continues to expand nationally through strategic retail partnerships and cultural relevance.

“This launch represents another major step in our growth journey,” said Spencer Altschul, Founder and CEO of Wet Hydration.“The Vitamin Shoppe understands the modern wellness consumer, and we're excited to bring Wet Hydration to shelves where performance, recovery, and daily wellness converge.”

Wet Hydration will be available starting in February 2026 at select The Vitamin Shoppe locations, with continued expansion planned.

Media Contact:

