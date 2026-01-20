Adani Group Unveils Massive Investment Portfolio For India At WEF 2026

At the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, the Adani Group presented a detailed view of its expanding investment portfolio, signalling a decisive next phase in India's infrastructure-led growth journey. Spanning aviation, renewable energy, urban development, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, the proposed investments underscore the Group's long-term commitment to building globally competitive, future-ready platforms.

The breadth of projects outlined at WEF 2026 reflects the Adani Group's evolution from asset creation to ecosystem building, with a focus on scale, integration and sustainability. Collectively, these investments align closely with India's priorities around ease of doing business, energy transition, regional development and manufacturing self-reliance.

Investments in Assam

Strengthening Aviation and Aerospace Ecosystems

Strengthening Aviation and Aerospace Ecosystems in the Northeast, the Adani Group is deepening its aviation footprint around Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati, whose new terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2025 and is set to be operationalised next month. The airport-anchored investment plan extends well beyond passenger infrastructure. Key initiatives include an integrated hospitality and retail complex, an aviation training academy equipped with Level-D full-flight simulators and trainer aircraft, and comprehensive aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities for both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. Together, these projects aim to position Guwahati as a regional aviation and aerospace hub, supporting connectivity, skill development and self-reliance in aircraft operations and maintenance across the Northeast.

Renewable Energy and Industrial Expansion

The Group's renewable energy expansion in Assam focuses on large-scale solar power projects in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, two tribal-dominated hill districts bordering Nagaland and Meghalaya. Together, these projects will add more than 2,700 megawatts (MW) of clean energy capacity, standing out not only for their scale but also for their geography. By committing capital to regions that have historically seen limited private industrial investment, the Adani Group is combining clean energy development with local employment, infrastructure creation and long-term economic inclusion. Complementing this are investments in cement manufacturing and grinding units across Assam, including integrated clinker facilities and high-capacity grinding units, designed to strengthen construction supply chains in eastern and northeastern India.

Large-Scale Investments in Maharashtra

Urban Renewal and Digital Infrastructure

In Maharashtra, the Adani Group outlined a cluster of large-scale, future-oriented investments anchored by urban transformation, digital infrastructure and advanced energy systems. Central to this is the Dharavi redevelopment project, one of India's most complex urban renewal initiatives, aimed at transforming Asia's largest informal settlement into a planned, inclusive and economically vibrant urban district. This urban push is complemented by developments in Navi Mumbai, anchored by Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), one of India's largest greenfield airports, which commenced operations on 25 December. Designed to significantly expand aviation capacity for the Mumbai metropolitan region, the airport is envisioned as a multi-modal growth engine catalysing logistics, hospitality and commercial ecosystems. Alongside this, the Group has outlined plans for green integrated data centre parks with a combined capacity of 3,000 MW and an integrated one-of-its-kind arena district near the airport.

Diversification into Strategic Sectors

The Maharashtra portfolio also spans strategic sectors such as coal gasification, pumped storage hydropower projects totalling 8,700 MW, semiconductor and display fabrication facilities and a nuclear power project aligned with the government's evolving legislative framework for private participation.

Taken together, the proposed investments of over ₹6 lakh crore across these three states and sectors position the Adani Group as a long-term partner in India's development journey. By combining infrastructure scale with energy transition, digitalisation and advanced manufacturing, the Group is aligning private capital with national priorities and global opportunity.

As global leaders gathered in Switzerland to deliberate on growth, resilience and sustainability, the Adani Group's engagement at WEF 2026 sent a clear message: India's next phase of economic expansion will be shaped by integrated infrastructure platforms, long-term capital commitment and partnerships that connect domestic growth with global markets. (ANI)

