Eyes AI Launches Automated Search Visibility Platform For Small Businesses Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews) New AI-powered service helps small businesses stay visible across modern search engines, AI-driven discovery tools, and social platforms without ongoing manual marketing work.







Eyes AI, a New York–based marketing technology company, has announced the launch of its automated search visibility platform, a new service designed to help small businesses remain discoverable as search behavior continues to shift beyond traditional search engines.

Eyes AI was created by two business owners with more than 30 years of combined marketing experience selling products and services both locally and nationwide. After working with freelancers, agencies, and traditional SEO solutions, the founders recognized a growing challenge facing small businesses: maintaining consistent visibility across modern search, AI tools, and social platforms without the cost or complexity of ongoing marketing management.

As artificial intelligence increasingly influences how consumers search for and discover businesses, many small companies struggle to keep up with the technical requirements needed to remain visible. Consumers now search not only through Google Search, including its AI-powered search experiences, but also through conversational and AI-driven platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Grok. Eyes AI was built to help businesses appear across these environments automatically.

The Eyes AI platform automates key aspects of digital visibility, including search optimization, structured business profiles, and ongoing content creation. The system is designed to generate consistent signals that help businesses improve impressions, website clicks, phone calls, and inbound leads-without requiring business owners to manually manage campaigns or content calendars.

Unlike traditional SEO tools that rely heavily on manual input, Eyes AI operates as a largely hands-off solution. After onboarding, the platform builds and maintains AI-optimized business profiles, produces ongoing content, and publishes updates across Eyes AI–managed channels. Businesses can optionally repost or republish this content across their own platforms for maximum reach while maintaining a true set-it-and-forget-it subscription model.

In addition to search visibility, Eyes AI distributes content across major social and discovery platforms including Facebook, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube. This multi-platform approach helps reinforce brand presence, expand reach, and increase overall visibility in the places where customers already spend time discovering products and services.

A core feature of the platform is its focus on“AI-ready” visibility. Business profiles are structured using modern data standards, including schema markup and indexing controls, to help AI-powered search tools accurately recognize and surface business information. Profiles are continuously updated with fresh content such as blog posts, service highlights, customer review summaries, and short-form updates designed to reinforce relevance over time.

The company says the platform was built specifically for small businesses and independent professionals, including local service providers, e-commerce sellers, consultants, and creators who may not have the time or budget to work with agencies or freelancers on an ongoing basis.

Compared to traditional marketing agencies and freelance services, which often require long-term contracts and significant monthly spend, Eyes AI offers two simple subscription packages priced at $39 and $69 per month. These packages are designed to provide an affordable alternative for businesses seeking consistent visibility across search engines, AI discovery tools, and social platforms in 2026.

During its initial rollout, Eyes AI reports early adoption across multiple industries. Businesses using the platform have already generated hundreds of published posts reaching thousands of viewers across Eyes AI channels. According to the company, early users have reported increased visibility, stronger search placement, and improved engagement across AI-powered and social discovery platforms.

Eyes AI is available nationwide and does not require technical expertise from users. The company manages onboarding, content creation, publishing, and ongoing optimization automatically.

“Small businesses shouldn't have to become marketing experts just to stay visible,” a spokesperson for Eyes AI said.“Our goal is to help businesses get discovered, generate more impressions, and attract more customers-without the stress of managing marketing tools or vendors.”

More information about Eyes AI and its automated search visibility platform is available at

About Eyes AI

Eyes AI is a New York–based technology company focused on building AI-powered visibility solutions for small businesses and independent creators. The company's platform automates content creation, search optimization, and ongoing visibility management to help businesses remain discoverable across Google Search, AI-driven discovery tools, and major social platforms. By offering a hands-off and affordable approach, Eyes AI enables business owners to focus on serving customers while their online presence runs in the background.