Prized For Being Iconic: Caesarstone ICON Wins Awards For Innovation And Sustainability

MENAFN - 3BL) Launched in July of 2025, Caesarstone set out to redefine countertop surface sustainability. After years of R&D, Caesarstone successfully developed advanced fusion surfaces made with ~80% recycled materials, including high-quality post-industrial recycled glass. In addition, Caesarstone ICON is crystalline silica-free*.

The interior design industry has been eagerly awaiting surfaces that can effectively blend cutting-edge design with state-of-the-art sustainability. Since launching last summer, Caesarstone ICON has not only captured the imagination of designers, but has also caught the eye of several leading publications and trendsetting award platforms.

Innovation has its rewards

In September, Home Builder Executive, a leading source of industry news and intelligence published by Executive Media Corporation, awarded Caesarstone ICON the Gold Innovation Award. This award recognizes ICON's forward push in terms of design beauty and environmentally-friendly innovation.

A month later, in October, Good Housekeeping published its 2026 Kitchen Award Winners. Testing every item, the Good Housekeeping team declared Caesarstone ICON an award winner in the Large Appliances & Surfaces Category. The award was based on lab results, and in terms of design, Good Housekeeping highlighted 8100 Calacatta Lacebound – a Caesarstone ICON surface that features a soft, ivory white aesthetic.

German Design Award is a platform founded by the German Design Council in order to signal out products with impactful design. In this year's competition, Caesarstone ICON was declared a winner for Excellent Product Design, in the Materials and Surfaces category. The jury, which is comprised of prominent industry figures, issued a statement that praised Caesarstone ICON's expert material use, eco-awareness, and design drive.

Last but not least: Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB), the official online publication of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), published an annual readers' choice awards. In 2025, Caesarstone was recognized in the kitchen countertop category, which focused on design aesthetics and stain & heat resistance.

The industry is taking notice

Caesarstone's mission to create beautiful high-performing surfaces that prioritize sustainability was featured in a number of trade publications, including Design Vibes, Designers Today, and BUILDER magazine's Product Pick of the Week.

In addition, Pro Remodeler praised Caesarstone ICON for surpassing rigorous industry tests and for its commitment to using recycled materials as part of its “Innovative Products: Caesarstone ICON” online feature.

Stone World highlighted Caesarstone ICON in its “August Product Showcase: Trending Tile and Surface Materials,” noting it as a“perfect blend of beauty and sustainability,” being crystalline silica-free and composed of 80% recycled materials.*

Caesarstone ICON – surfaces for the people

Awards recognize excellence, but they also signify an important need. Caesarstone ICON is a prime example of innovation that operates like a two-sided coin: top-quality craftsmanship alongside a concern for our planet.

As our advanced fusion surfaces continue to make industry headlines, we're looking forward to warm words from the crowds that matter most: residential and commercial space owners. Caesarstone ICON's global availability is increasing on a daily basis, and nothing beats a glowing review from people who come into contact with their beloved surfaces, every single day.

*May contain traces of less than 1% crystalline silica.

Join us at KBIS, the largest kitchen and bath design event in North America! We'll be happy to meet you at booth W558.

KBIS will take place on February 17-19, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.