The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable Welcomes Kirin Holdings Company, Limited As New Member

ST. PAUL, Minn., January 20, 2026 /3BL/ - The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) is pleased to announce that Kirin Holdings C ompany has joined its global coalition of leading beverage companies working collaboratively to advance environmental sustainability across the beverage sector.

Headquartered in Japan, Kirin Holdings Company brings more than a century of innovation and stewardship to BIER's collaborative platform. Since its founding in 1907, the Kirin Group has evolved from its origins in brewing to become a diversified global company spanning Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Health Science. Across its businesses, Kirin leverages fermentation and biotechnology to deliver products and services that enhance quality of life while addressing pressing social and environmental challenges.

Kirin's environmental strategy is guided by a strong commitment to reducing environmental impact across its value chain. The company prioritizes climate action, responsible water stewardship, resource efficiency, and the sustainable procurement of raw materials. Through its environmental materiality framework, Kirin is advancing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen water resource management, minimize waste, and promote circular approaches to packaging and production.

In parallel, Kirin places a strong emphasis on sustainable supply chains, working closely with suppliers to address environmental and social risks, promote responsible sourcing, and enhance transparency. These efforts reflect Kirin's belief that long-term business resilience depends on collaboration across industries, regions, and value chains.

The addition of Kirin's membership in BIER further supports these commitments by providing a collaborative forum for exchanging best practices, aligning methodologies, and engaging with peers on shared environmental priorities. Through BIER, Kirin will contribute to and benefit from collective efforts focused on water stewardship, climate action, sustainability disclosure, circular systems, and nature-positive strategies, helping accelerate progress across the global beverage industry.

“BIER is built on the principle that meaningful environmental progress happens when companies work together,” said Erica Pann, Executive Director of BIER.“Kirin's long-standing commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible supply chain management strengthens our collective ability to address complex environmental challenges facing the beverage sector.”

Through the market leadership of its members, BIER continues to serve as a trusted, collaborative voice for environmental sustainability in the beverage industry. By advancing credible technical guidance, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and engaging proactively on emerging challenges, BIER helps its members strengthen performance, build stakeholder trust, and contribute to more sustainable outcomes across the value chain.

About BIER

BIER is a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies working together to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector. Formed in 2006, BIER is a common voice across the beverage sector, speaking to influence global standards on environmental sustainability aspects most relevant to the sector, affect change both up and down the supply chain, and share best practices that raise the bar for environmental performance of the industry. By doing so, BIER is able to monitor data and trends, engage with key stakeholders, develop best practices, and guide a course of action for the future. BIER members include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi Group Holdings, Bacardi, Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Constellation Brands, Diageo, Heaven Hill Brands, Heineken, Keurig Dr Pepper, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, Molson Coors, Monster Energy, Ocean Spray Cranberries, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard and Suntory Global Spirits. For more information, visit .

About Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is an international company that operates in the Food & Beverages domain (Food & Beverages businesses), Pharmaceuticals domain (Pharmaceuticals businesses), and Health Science domain (Health Science business), both in Japan and across the globe.

Kirin Holdings can trace its roots to Japan Brewery which was established in 1885. Japan Brewery became Kirin Brewery in 1907. Since then, the company expanded its business with fermentation and biotechnology as its core technologies, and entered the pharmaceutical business in the 1980s, all of which continue to be global growth centers. In 2007, Kirin Holdings was established as a pure holding company and is currently focusing on boosting its Health Science domain.

Under the Kirin Group Vision 2027 (KV 2027), a long-term management plan launched in 2019, the Kirin Group aims to become“A global leader in CSV* creating value across our world of Food & Beverages to Pharmaceuticals.” Going forward, the Kirin Group will continue to leverage its strengths to create both social and economic value through its businesses, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth in corporate value.

* Creating Shared Value. Combined added value for consumers as well as for society at large.