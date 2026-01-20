Kroger's Targeted Paper Mailers Are Offering Better Deals

Image source: shutterstock

In the digital age, we assume that the smartphone app holds the key to the best savings. However, loyal shoppers at Kroger and its affiliate stores are discovering that the mailbox, not the phone, is currently the source of the highest-value discounts. While the retailer has pushed hard for digital adoption, their“Best Customer” paper mailers have quietly become the most lucrative tool for saving money. These personalized booklets, sent via postal mail, offer aggressive discounts that often beat the digital coupons available to the general public.

The Return of the“Free Item” Coupon

For years, digital coupons focused on“cents off” deals. Recently, shoppers receiving paper mailers have noticed a resurgence of the“free item” coupon. These vouchers offer full-size products-such as a carton of eggs, a tub of yogurt, or a bag of chips-completely free of charge with no purchase necessary. This is a classic retention strategy designed to make the shopper feel valued. Unlike digital freebies, which are often for obscure new products, these paper coupons are frequently for staples the customer actually buys, making them significantly more valuable.

High-Value“Total Order” Discounts

The digital app rarely offers“total basket” coupons, but the paper mailers are famous for them. Loyal customers often receive coupons for“$5 off a $50 purchase” or even“$10 off $100.” These threshold coupons are powerful because they stack on top of all other digital and paper product coupons. They effectively function as a flat ten to twenty percent discount on the entire shopping trip, a level of savings that is almost impossible to replicate through digital clipping alone.

Beating the Algorithm





Image source: shutterstock

Digital coupons are often subject to dynamic algorithms that might withhold a deal if the system thinks you will buy the item anyway. Paper mailers are printed weeks in advance. This means they are locked in. A paper coupon for“money off meat” doesn't disappear just because you bought meat last week. This static nature gives the shopper more control and predictability than the sometimes fickle digital“Just for You” offers.

The“Churn” Prevention Strategy

Retail analysts suggest that these aggressive paper coupons are a direct customer response to“churn,” or switching stores. With discounters like Aldi stealing market share, traditional grocers use paper mailers to physically remind customers to come back. A physical booklet sitting on the kitchen counter is a tangible reminder to shop at Kroger, whereas an app notification is easily swiped away and ignored. The paper format commands attention in a way that digital no longer does.

Targeting the Non-Digital Demographic

These mailers also serve a crucial demographic that apps miss: seniors and those without smartphones. By offering exclusive, high-value deals on paper, the retailer ensures they do not alienate a loyal, albeit less tech-savvy, customer base. However, even tech-savvy shoppers are benefiting, as the offers in the mailer are often distinct from the app, allowing for a“double dip” of savings if you use both.

The Mailbox Advantage

While it is tempting to toss“junk mail” into the recycling bin without looking, Kroger shoppers should think twice. The white envelope with the store logo often contains the best return on investment of any couponing tool currently available. In a world of digital noise, the paper coupon has re-emerged as a premium currency for the smart shopper.

Do you receive the paper coupon booklets from your grocery store? Have you found better deals in the mail than on the app? Share your experience!