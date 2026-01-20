INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Bath & Body Works, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines BBWI

The class action concerns whether Bath & Body Works and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 16, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Bath & Body Works securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On August 28, 2025, Bath & Body Works reported its second quarter 2025 financial results. Among other items, the Company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.30, representing a decline of 55.8% year over year and missing the Company's prior guidance on the low end by $0.03. Bath & Body Works also reported net income of $64 million, a decline of 57.9% year over year. The Company also announced that it was cutting its full year guidance for earnings per diluted share by $0.03 at the midpoint, to a range of $3.28 to $3.53.

On this news, Bath & Body Works' stock price fell $2.18 per share, or 6.9%, to close at $29.36 per share on August 28, 2025.

Then, on November 20, 2025, Bath & Body Works reported third quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported a 1% year over year decline in revenue, missing its guidance of 1-3% growth for the quarter. Bath & Body Work's net income also declined, falling 26% to $77 million. Finally, the Company announced that it was slashing full year guidance for net sales from a previously positive 1.5%-2.7% to negative“high single digits.” Bath & Body Works also cut expected earnings per diluted share from a range of $3.28 to $3.53 to“at least $2.83.” In an investor presentation published the same day, the Company announced a new business strategy and admitted that its strategy of“adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” had“not grown our total customer base.”

On this news, Bath & Body Works' stock price fell $5.22 per share, or 24.8%, to close at $15.82 per share on November 20, 2025.

