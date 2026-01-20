VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From January 12Th To January 16Th,2026
|Issuer's name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|2026-01-12
|FR0000125486
|27 670
|121,010128
|XPAR
|VINCI
|2026-01-12
|FR0000125486
|17 993
|121,200848
|CEUX
|VINCI
|2026-01-12
|FR0000125486
|12 220
|121,351804
|AQEU
|VINCI
|2026-01-12
|FR0000125486
|4 327
|121,212422
|TQEX
|VINCI
|2026-01-13
|FR0000125486
|41 689
|117,924251
|XPAR
|VINCI
|2026-01-13
|FR0000125486
|31 904
|117,857389
|CEUX
|VINCI
|2026-01-13
|FR0000125486
|13 044
|118,328369
|AQEU
|VINCI
|2026-01-13
|FR0000125486
|8 262
|117,650666
|TQEX
|VINCI
|2026-01-14
|FR0000125486
|40 020
|116,835339
|XPAR
|VINCI
|2026-01-14
|FR0000125486
|36 675
|116,750264
|CEUX
|VINCI
|2026-01-14
|FR0000125486
|13 888
|117,273369
|AQEU
|VINCI
|2026-01-14
|FR0000125486
|8 675
|116,667844
|TQEX
|VINCI
|2026-01-15
|FR0000125486
|48 374
|115,815788
|XPAR
|VINCI
|2026-01-15
|FR0000125486
|41 828
|115,943344
|CEUX
|VINCI
|2026-01-15
|FR0000125486
|14 529
|115,791135
|AQEU
|VINCI
|2026-01-15
|FR0000125486
|9 184
|115,788061
|TQEX
|VINCI
|2026-01-16
|FR0000125486
|42 123
|116,703316
|XPAR
|VINCI
|2026-01-16
|FR0000125486
|40 344
|116,735232
|CEUX
|VINCI
|2026-01-16
|FR0000125486
|15 285
|116,663621
|AQEU
|VINCI
|2026-01-16
|FR0000125486
|10 248
|116,676351
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|478 282
|117,3552
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
