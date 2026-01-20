VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From January 12Th To January 16Th,2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from January 12 th to January 16 th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 12thto January 16th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market