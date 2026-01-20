Orocommerce Drives Rapid Enterprise Adoption With Unified B2B Ecommerce Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OroCommerce is accelerating adoption among enterprise manufacturers and distributors seeking to replace fragmented commerce systems with a unified B2B eCommerce platform. Companies like Gerdau S.A, Winoa, HIWIN, Asmodee, and Steelcase are consolidating commerce, CRM, payments, and AI tools under OroCommerce to streamline complex sales models and improve operational efficiency.

Key Highlights:

- Strong Enterprise Growth: 67% of new customers since 2024 are companies with $500M–$10B revenue.

- Scalable Platform: Supports 100+ portals, 8M+ SKUs, and 12+ ERPs feeding one live instance.

- High Retention: 95% renewal rate among enterprise clients.

- Built for B2B: Native AI tools, integrated payments, low-code automation, and multi-org flexibility enable rapid deployment and value delivery.

"We looked at a lot of platforms, but nothing felt quite right. When we found OroCommerce, met the team, and saw the product in action, it was like the fog lifted. Everything started to make sense - the vision, the flexibility, the unified B2B-first approach. We could clearly see our digital commerce roadmap coming to life, not just for today, but for years down the line.”

Lucio M. Campos, Director of IT and Digital, CIO at Gerdau.

The move toward unified platforms is reshaping enterprise B2B commerce. Manufacturers and distributors want systems that act as a single operational model, not a collection of tools.

OroCommerce is one of the few platforms designed for that structure.

“The more systems you connect, the harder it becomes to stay connected,” said Jary Carter, CRO and Co-Founder of Oro Inc.“Enterprises are consolidating for a reason: they need fewer moving parts and more control. That's exactly what OroCommerce delivers.”

For more information, visit OroCommerce.

About Oro Inc.

Founded in 2012 by the original creators of Magento, Oro Inc. builds enterprise B2B software that helps organizations sell, serve, and operate digitally. OroCommerce combines eCommerce, CRM, marketplace management, payments, invoicing, automation, and AI to give businesses a single view of customers, transactions, and workflows. Recognized by industry analysts, OroCommerce powers hundreds of midmarket and enterprise customers across chemicals, construction, food, HVAC, and industrial components.