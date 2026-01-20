Next-Generation Healthcare Provider ONTO Health Names Dr. Roohi Jeelani Founder & CEO, Expands To Chicago And The Midwest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ONTO Health is advancing a more comprehensive, human-centered approach to healthcare, supporting health and well-being across the lifespan

Chicago, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ONTO Health, a next-generation healthcare company, today announced Roohi Jeelani, MD, FACOG, as Founder and Chief Executive Officer, alongside the opening of its new Chicago location. The expansion marks a significant milestone in ONTO Health's national growth, bringing a more thoughtful, patient-centered model of integrative healthcare to the Midwest.

Founded on the belief that healthcare should evolve alongside patients, ONTO Health is building a modern care ecosystem designed around long-term health. ONTO's first clinical offering reimagines fertility care as an integrated, lifelong partnership that supports individuals before, during, and well beyond their reproductive years.

Jeelani has been integral to ONTO Health since its inception, incubating the company in partnership with ARTIS Ventures and helping launch its Denver location. As Founder and CEO, she will lead ONTO Health's national expansion, guiding its mission to expand access to high-quality, evidence-based care through innovation, collaboration, and a deeply human approach.

“ONTO was built to meet people where they are, and to stay with them as their needs evolve,” said Jeelani.“For example, fertility care has historically been episodic and narrowly focused. We believe it should be more continuous, more compassionate, and more reflective of how the body actually works as an interconnected system. When patients come to us for fertility, we help them achieve that goal, but we also support their health beyond it.”

ONTO takes a differentiated approach to modern fertility medicine, combining clinical rigor with a holistic understanding of reproductive health and its underlying drivers. Rather than focusing solely on symptoms or protocols, the care model is designed to thoughtfully evaluate the factors that influence fertility and long-term well-being, often well before advanced treatment is required. Individualized care plans may incorporate nutrition, supplements, peptides, lifestyle interventions, and complementary modalities such as acupuncture, alongside conventional fertility treatments-always grounded in evidence and personalized to the patient.

Compassion and the patient experience are foundational to ONTO's model. Many members of the ONTO team have been fertility patients themselves, shaping a care philosophy that prioritizes emotional well-being, clear communication, and trust throughout the journey. This commitment is reflected not only in how care is delivered, but in how pathways are designed and how patients are supported over time.

“ONTO Health's vision has always been bigger than a single clinic,” Jeelani added.“The challenges facing fertility care, including access, cost, and patient experience, require collaboration and a willingness to rethink how care is delivered. Expanding to Chicago and the Midwest is a deliberate step toward making this more comprehensive, patient-centered model available to more communities nationwide.”

The primary clinic is located in downtown Chicago, with plans to launch monitoring sites across the Chicago area, including major suburbs.

“Dr. Roohi Jeelani brings together clinical excellence, visionary leadership, and a deep commitment to improving one of healthcare's most complex areas,” said Omair Khan, Partner of ARTIS Ventures.“Her approach to fertility is proactive, personalized, and integrated with overall health, and has been central to ONTO Health's mission from day one. As Founder and CEO, she is uniquely suited to scale this model responsibly and impactfully across the country.”

As ONTO Health expands beyond Denver and Chicago, the company remains focused on its broader vision: building a decentralized specialty care platform that is inclusive, collaborative, and deeply human-starting with fertility and extending far beyond it.

ONTO Health exists to raise the standard of healthcare. We take a proactive approach, combining personalized care with evidence-based medicine to identify and address the factors impacting health across the lifespan. By viewing fertility as a marker of overall health, we partner with patients to educate, support, and provide high-quality fertility care alongside proactive management of long-term health.

About Roohi Jeelani, MD, FACOG

Roohi Jeelani, MD, FACOG, is a double board-certified Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) specialist, nationally recognized for her leadership in fertility care and women's health innovation. As both a physician and former fertility patient living with PCOS, Dr. Jeelani brings a rare combination of clinical expertise, scientific insight, and personal understanding to every aspect of patient care.

Dr. Jeelani takes a proactive, patient-centered approach that integrates personalized care with evidence-based medicine. She views fertility as a critical indicator of overall health, which enables her to identify and address factors that influence well-being across the lifespan. Her focus is on delivering exceptional fertility outcomes while supporting long-term health. As Founder and CEO of ONTO, Dr. Jeelani is committed to expanding access to high-quality fertility care, building innovative clinical programs, and ensuring every patient feels informed, supported, and empowered on their path to parenthood.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Carm Lyman... 775-233-8300