Distributed Energy Clearinghouse® Unveils Its New Analytics Platform For Multi-Site C&I Sustainable Energy And Reliable Power Supply Planning

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distributed Energy Clearinghouse® (“DECH”) today unveiled its SaaS analytics platform designed to help energy project developers, consultants, and C&I energy users evaluate and optimize distributed energy investments at both the project and portfolio level.

Distributed Energy Clearinghouse® subscribers can rapidly and easily evaluate and qualify potential investments in distributed energy resources (“DERs”) for any business site in the US. DERs are behind the meter power sources composed of battery storage, solar, gas generation, or combinations. DERs can deliver substantial savings and certainty in future energy costs, power reliability and business continuity protection, and cleaner power. The challenge has been understanding the complexities of DERs, including how they deliver value for end user customers – the“value stack”, the different ways they might be procured, and identifying the best-fit local providers. DECH solves this problem.

“Businesses face rapidly rising energy costs and declining power reliability amid the grid's most rapid and intense transformation in its 100+ year history. Increasingly, they must consider DERs as part of long-term energy planning to arrest these problems, but the roadblock is simply understanding how they could help and be implemented, especially for portfolios across different markets, utility jurisdictions and state incentive geographies. Providers of DER solutions and energy advisors face similar challenges,” said Richard Zdunkewicz, CEO.“We make it possible to confidently rationalize investment options and strategies across diverse portfolios.”

“Before DECH, qualifying almost any site required complex data research and evaluation with complicated Excel models or engineering design software. We replace this process with rapid, affordable, and sophisticated analytics that enable users having little or no experience to make prudent business decisions,” said Ryk Holden, Head of Analytics and Product Development.“From microgrid resilience strategies to participation in new aggregations called“virtual power plants”, our platform helps stakeholders identify the most profitable site opportunities and accelerate DER investment decisions.”

About Distributed Energy Clearinghouse®

Distributed Energy Clearinghouse® provides SaaS advanced analytics and valuation tools for distributed energy resources, serving microgrid and VPP developers, energy consultants, and C&I energy users. DECH's mission is to make DER valuation transparent, accurate, and actionable, accelerating clean energy adoption and enabling a more resilient grid. Find out more at .

