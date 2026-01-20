Sophelio, An Award-Winning AI Company, Announces New Identity And Strategic Focus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sophelio enters a new chapter as an award-winning AI company focused on signal-first, provenance-driven data platforms for complex, multimodal systems.

Austin, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an award–winning company working at the intersection of AI, machine learning, and high-stakes scientific data, Sophelio builds signal-first, provenance-driven systems designed for environments where reproducibility, interpretability, and operational trust are non-negotiable.

Announcing our New Name Sophelio - Evolving from Sapientai

Over the past several years, the company has developed multiple production-grade platforms-including the Archaieus Engine, the Systems Integration and Regression (SIR) Suite, and, its flagship dFL (Data Fusion Labeler) launching soon-and delivered large-scale data and machine-learning systems in collaboration with government-supported programs, national laboratories, federal agencies, leading research universities, and industry partners. These efforts support real-world fusion energy and scientific research initiatives in some of the most demanding data environments.

Today, Sophelio announced that it has completed its transition from Sapientai to Sophelio, marking a new chapter for the company following its founding in 2019. The transition reflects the company's evolution from its early research-focused origins to a broader mission centered on building scalable, production-ready data systems for complex physical and scientific domains.

Since its founding, Sophelio's work has focused on laying strong technical foundations, building long-term partnerships, and developing the core platforms that define the company today. Over the past year, the company has undergone a deliberate evolution, updating its identity to reflect both the maturity of its technology and the expanding scope of its work across science, industry, and applied AI.

“This change represents evolution, not departure,” said Matthew Waller, Fusion Energy Machine Learning Tech Lead at Sophelio.“Sapientai is where we built our foundation. Sophelio is who we are now-and where we're going next.”

Why Sophelio, and Why Now

The Sophelio name signals a company that has moved beyond its early phase and is ready to scale. It reflects a clearer focus on signal-first, provenance-driven data systems and a growing ambition across science, industry, and applied AI.

As the company enters 2026, this new identity aligns with a period of accelerated growth, including:



New tools extending its signal-first, reproducible data platform

New projects spanning science, advanced manufacturing, energy, high tech, social sciences, and broad data analytics

New partnerships and customer engagements launching throughout the year across research, industry, and government-adjacent sectors A refreshed visual identity, with new colors and design language emphasizing clarity, precision, and momentum

While the company's name and visual identity have evolved, its mission remains unchanged: to enable rigorous, reproducible, and trustworthy data workflows for complex, multimodal systems-especially in domains where decisions have real-world societal impact.

Looking Forward

The name Sophelio reflects illumination and structure-bringing clarity to complexity and insight to data. It represents the maturity of the company's platform, the growth of its team, and the scale of what lies ahead.

“This is not just a rebrand,” said Craig Michoski, CEO of Sophelio.“It's a declaration of readiness. 2026 will be a defining year for Sophelio.”

To mark this next chapter, Sophelio is also preparing to officially launch the Data Fusion Labeler (dFL)-its flagship signal-first data platform by February. A beta version of dFL is already available and in use today, giving early users access to its core capabilities for harmonizing, aligning, labeling, and exporting complex multimodal time-series data with full provenance.

The public launch of dFL represents a major milestone for Sophelio, translating years of research and production experience into a platform built to support reproducible, real-world machine learning across science, industry, and high-stakes applications.

Early access to the dFL beta is available at:

About Sophelio

Sophelio is an applied AI and machine-learning company focused on transforming complex, high-stakes sensor data into trustworthy, ML-ready datasets. Originating in fusion energy research, the company brings deep expertise in signal-first analytics, data harmonization, and reproducible workflows to industries including advanced manufacturing, robotics, energy, and scientific research.

