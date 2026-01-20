Kiwa ASI Expands Canadian Presence With Addition Of TSLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwa ASI, a leading provider of food safety inspections, certifications, training, and consulting services, is pleased to announce that TSLC, a Canadian certification body with experience in CanadaGAP audits and certifications, has become part of Kiwa ASI. This strategic partnership expands Kiwa ASI's footprint in Canada and strengthens its presence in the agriculture sector of the food industry.

With experienced staff and trusted auditors located across Canada, TSLC is one of five approved licensed certification bodies for the CanadaGAP program, holding more than 30% market share, making them the second-largest certification body for CanadaGAP.

As Kiwa ASI and TSLC join forces, Frank Schreurs, the President and Managing Director of TSLC, is prepared to bring his 40 years of food safety and quality experience to the organization. Schreurs was a founding member of the Canadian Horticultural Council (CHC) On-Farm Food Safety Committee, the creators of the CanadaGAP Program, and he played a key role in the program's early adoption, leading one of the first certification bodies to offer CanadaGAP audits in 2009.

"I'm looking forward to helping a trustworthy company like Kiwa ASI expand its market share in my home country, where I've worked to create standards and audit service organizations that safeguard Canada's food supply chain,” said Schreurs.

In 2022, St. Louis-based ASI became a Kiwa Company, expanding from an SQF Certification Body to offering several other GFSI programs like BRCGS, FSSC22000, IFS, and more as a part of the Kiwa group. This agreement with TSLC allows Kiwa ASI to continue its strategic growth in inspections and certifications, while adding to Kiwa's global footprint in food, feed, and agriculture sectors in North America.

Clients of TSLC will continue to receive uninterrupted service from their existing audit and certification team, with the added benefit of ASI's expanded network, resources, and expertise.

"We are thrilled to officially have the TSLC team on board and we welcome them with open arms,” said Tyler Williams, CEO of Kiwa ASI.“This strategic partnership will not only allow us to better serve our Canadian clients but will also deepen our commitment to serving the agricultural community.”

About Kiwa ASI

Kiwa ASI is a leading food safety inspections, certification, training, and consulting company based in St. Louis that's provided farm-to-fork food safety solutions since the 1930s. Kiwa ASI supports organizations' efforts to maintain only the highest product safety and quality standards, offering a full suite of safety and quality solutions to the food and beverage, dietary supplement, consumer goods, cannabis, and cosmetic industries. Kiwa ASI respects the challenges of keeping up with highly regulated industries and ever-changing audit requirements, being consistently dedicated to making the inspection or certification process as smooth as possible. More information about ASI and its services can be found on ASI's website .

About Kiwa

Kiwa is a TIC company - an independent, impartial global leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification. Kiwa offers laboratory, inspection, auditing and assurance activities, supported and strengthened by strictly separated training, consultancy and data services. Customers are in virtually all markets and in both the private and public sectors. Clients can count on Kiwa to create trust in their products, services, processes, systems and employees. Kiwa has more than 12,000 engaged employees, working from over 35 countries across Europe, Asia, North and Latin America and Oceania. Kiwa's footprint in North America includes nine companies, with ongoing growth across the region. The Kiwa headquarters are in Rijswijk, the Netherlands. Kiwa is a member of the global SHV family of companies.

About TSLC

TSLC is an audit services organization based in Canada that specializes in Fruit and Vegetable sector by offering certification to the CanadaGAP Food Safety Program. Through its industry leading customer service provision and auditors located throughout Canada it has positioned itself to deliver cost effective compliance services to Canada's Fruit and Vegetable grower, packer and re-packer, wholesaler, and Broker community.

