Velocityehs Recognized As A Built In 2026 Best Place To Work Across Five Categories

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in EHS software solutions and a pioneer in practical AI for workplace safety, has been named one of, earning recognition across five U.S., Chicago, and remote workplace categories. The honors reflect VelocityEHS' continued commitment to building a culture where people can do work that matters-helping organizations keep people safe at work.

VelocityEHS was recognized in the following 2026 Built In Best Places to Work categories:



Best U.S. Companies to Work For

Best U.S. Midsize Companies to Work For

Best Places to Work in Chicago

Best Midsize Places to Work in Chicago Best Remote Places to Work



“At VelocityEHS, we've built a culture where people feel supported, trusted, and able to do their best work,” said Rachel Kaiser, SVP and Chief People Officer at VelocityEHS.“Being recognized by Built In reflects the environment our teams have helped shape-one grounded in flexibility, growth, purpose, and designed to support meaningful, high-impact work.

Now in its eighth year, Built In's Best Places to Work program recognizes companies that go above and beyond for their employees. Using a data-driven approach, the program evaluates the compensation, benefits, and perks companies share on their Built In profiles, along with factors such as flexible work options, well-being initiatives, and long-term growth opportunities.

“Awards like this give me another chance to recognize what our team has accomplished,” said Matt Airhart, President & CEO of VelocityEHS.“Our success reflects the passion our people bring to our mission, and we invest in that commitment by giving them the technology, processes, and resources they need to do right by our customers.”

“Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In.“Earning a Best Place to Work award signals to candidates that you invest in your people.”

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over ten million workers worldwide, our Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, and with standalone solutions Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from PhD AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight.

Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, we help companies outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at

