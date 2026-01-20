Businessolver Advances AI Benefits Support And HR Analytics In 2025, Reporting 83 Client NPS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colorado, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leader in benefits administration technology and artificial intelligence, closed 2025 with strong client loyalty and measurable service performance, including anand. The company expanded its Benefits Insights dashboard suite and advanced Sofia, its AI benefits engine, to help employers improve enrollment confidence and accelerate issue resolution amid ongoing benefits and healthcare complexity.

“In a benefits landscape that keeps getting more complex, our job is to make the experience feel simpler, more personal, and more human,” said Jon Shanahan, President and CEO of Businessolver.“Our mission is straightforward: grow the business and delight our clients-and we measure ourselves by how well we deliver on that promise. Our incredible growth and retention this past year reflect the trust our clients place in us and the daily commitment of our teams to deliver responsive, empathetic service.”

2025 business growth highlights: Client satisfaction, measurable AI gains, and new benefits insights tools

Businessolver invested heavily in expanding access to market and industry insights, improving the employee benefits experience, and evolving Sofia into an agentic structure.



Expanded Benefits Insights Dashboards: HR teams now have access to deeper benefits usage insights with the expansion of the company's Benefits Insights Dashboard analytics suite, enabling enhanced decision-making and optimized campaigns.

Evolution to agentic AI: Sofia's shift to an agentic framework saw 88% of chats resolved with significant improvements to resolution rates (+11%), positive feedback to specific chats (+30%), and average interactions per unique user (+5%).

Enrollment decision support upgrades: The enrollment experience received UX and functionality upgrades to make it even easier for employees to choose benefits. Today, over 80% of employees say they're confident in their benefits elections after using the Benefitsolver enrollment platform, proving benefits literacy doesn't need to be a barrier to enrolling in right-fit benefits. Platform onboarding guides: First-time platform users will get contextual onboarding and interface tours to guide them through early actions and improve confidence, self-service, and engagement from day one.

Investing into financial wellness with modern consumer account administration

To help employees better prepare for healthcare-related expenses, Businessolver also introduced the Spend, Save, Invest model within MyChoice Accounts. The enhanced offering adds modern savings and investment options-including a lineup of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and money market accounts.

Responsiveness to increased demand and always-on service experience

Businessolver scaled service and support in 2025 while maintaining strong quality and trust metrics across security, communications, and employee assistance.



Improving employee benefits understanding: 43% increase in demand for custom benefits communications

Maintaining client loyalty and delight: 97% client retention and 83 client NPS; 90% same-day employee issue resolution with an 87 Kindness score and 70+ agent promoter score

Delivering in-the-moment resolutions: Over 2.1 million unique chats with Sofia, up 5.3% year-over-year, across 19 million users with a 30% increase in positive feedback in chat Scaling security and risk management: 25% increase in security assessment requests and a renewal of HITRUST and SOC 2 certifications

Growth of people, process expertise, partnerships and global presence

Businessolver expanded its service delivery capabilities and partner ecosystem through strategic acquisitions and new partnerships to scale up and maintain consistent delivery and 24/7 support for clients.



Acquisition of TCAS (formerly Trion Group): Businessolver broadened access to specialized risk management and insurance solutions with the acquisition of a former division of MMA.

Acquisition of TCAS (formerly Trion Group): Businessolver broadened access to specialized risk management and insurance solutions with the acquisition of a former division of MMA.

Global expansion into Philippines: In July 2025, Businessolver acquired the assets of ProView Global and established Global Administrators, Inc., expanding the business's existing partnership to deliver back-office, round-the-clock support for our clients. PetPartners joins Pinnacle Partner roster: This partnership expands Businessolver's integrated solutions lineup, helping employers offer flexible, affordable benefits that reflect the evolving needs of their diverse workforce. Learn more about our Pinnacle Partners. Businessolver grows community and philanthropic support Businessolver also invested into immersive community and philanthropic opportunities in 2025, extending our Give Back efforts into established community service organizations. The Businessolver Foundation sponsored four week-long service experiences in Charlotte, NC; Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX; and Orange County, CA, delivering hands-on and financial support to over 10 local and national organizations. Additionally, the Foundation supported day-long volunteer programming across the U.S., led by local Solvers. "Our commitment to culture, empathy, and delight continues far beyond the 9-5," said Shanahan."Investing back into our people, our communities, and our partners gives us opportunities to share our successes and resources with others, especially in communities that are historically under-represented or funded." Learn more about our ongoing commitments to giving back to our communities. Industry recognition and accolades Businessolver continues to earn recognition for outstanding service, innovation, culture, security, and leadership. Notably, the company was named a top 15 Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers 2025 for the fourth year running, a top Forbes America's Dream Employer 2025 for the second year in a row, as an AI innovator in the BIG Innovation Awards, and a winner of Best UX/UI Design in the SaaS Awards 2025.


